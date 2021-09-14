Malaysian couple’s wedding reception with their twin babies in tow goes viral on TikTok (VIDEO)

Nureen Maimah Mahyudin and her husband decked out in their wedding attire while cradling their twin babies. — Screen capture via TikTok/nreennaimaaa

PETALING JAYA, Sept 14 — A Malaysian couple surprised guests at their wedding reception with their twin babies being a part of the couple’s big day.

In a video posted by TikTok user nreennaimaaa yesterday, the couple show off their adorable twins as they walk into the reception, and on the dais.

Bride Nureen Maimah Mahyudin, who hails from Baling, said that guests were surprised by the toddlers as many were even unaware that the couple tied the knot in an ‘akad nikah’ ceremony over a year ago, and have since had the twin addition in their lives.

She told mStar that the video, which has racked a million views to date, was recorded at their reception ceremony in Perlis in January earlier this year when their twins were three months old.

The 23-year-old said the couple held their solemnisation ceremony during the second movement control order (MCO), when weddings were allowed.

“We had our ‘akad nikah’ ceremony in February last year in Kedah and we were planning on having a wedding ceremony in May last year.

“But the country came under the first MCO and all weddings were cancelled so we had to postpone the wedding.

“And then I became pregnant and had to wait till my babies were born which was why my husband and I decided to have the wedding ceremony earlier this year.”

Nureen said she was heavily pregnant with her twins, neither she nor her husband posted the news on social media to inform their friends.

“My husband was also not the type to immediately share my successful pregnancy on social media, so many didn’t know about it.

“This wedding ceremony is so special to me because my own twin boys — Muhammad Uwais Areeq and Muhammad Uwais Aryan get to be a part of my special day.

“I really didn’t mind having a wedding ceremony with my twins as I wanted to celebrate my special day with my husband,” she said.