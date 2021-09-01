British hairdresser claims pet Chihuahua alerted her to Stage Three ovarian cancer

A pet Chihuahua has saved her owner from cancer by alerting her of the condition. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 1 — An ovarian cancer patient is alive today thanks to her pet dog that alerted the woman of her condition.

Daily Mail reported that Tess Robison, of South Shields, South Tyneside, had been suffering from back pain and bloating but the 41-year-old hairdresser thought she had food intolerance.

It was only when Lola the Chihuahua jumped forcibly on her stomach causing a lump to appear that she finally went to the doctor and discovered she had Stage Three ovarian cancer.

Robison, who is now in remission, told the portal that Lola had been staring at her for weeks prior to the jump.

“I know dogs can be intuitive and it was freaking me out a bit.”

“Then one day when I was suffering from particularly bad bowel pain, she jumped heavily onto my stomach.”

The jump led to a big lump to appear and Robison decided to have it checked where her condition was confirmed.

Robinson said the tumour measured 12 centimetres which made her look like she was four months pregnant.

After undergoing six rounds of chemotherapy as well as a full hysterectomy, Robison, who was diagnosed in January and underwent the operation in June, will be seeing the doctor again on Sept 23 to see if she is cleared.

“I feel quite positive for the future. I am feeling well in myself, and so much better now the treatments are over.”

“I can’t describe how grateful I am to Lola. Without her I might not be here,” she said of the four-year-old dog, which she had since the dog was a puppy.