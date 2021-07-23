Singaporean grandmother eats 10 bowls of her favourite curry noodles in 45 minutes before dine-in restrictions kick in

A Singaporean grandmother downed 10 bowls of her favourite curry noodles in 45 minutes, a day before the city-state enforced the month-long dine-in restrictions on July 22. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

KUALA LUMPUR, July 23 — A 67-year-old Singaporean grandmother managed to eat 10 bowls of her favourite curry noodles a day before the city-state enforced the month-long dine-in restrictions.

And to make her meal even sweeter, the senior citizen, dubbed the Big Appetite Grandma by Lianhe Wanbao, got her meal for free courtesy of the curry noodle hawker Huang Guoxiong located at Block 478 Tampines Street 44.

According to the portal, the woman, Jiang Ahua, would normally visit the hawker centre three or four times a week with her husband and especially loved the curry noodles.

Upon the Singapore government’s announcement of the dine-in restrictions on July 20, Jiang ordered 10 bowls of curry noodles with Huang.

Huang told the portal that his curry noodles come in three sizes — small S$3 (RM12), medium S$5 (RM21) and big S$8 (RM33).

Jiang, said Huang, ordered the small bowl to be eaten on July 21.

He added that when Jiang put forward her orders, he thought she was being boastful.

“Normally the younger customers can eat three or four bowls. For people my size, the maximum they can eat is five or six bowls.

“So when the grandmother said she could eat 10 bowls, I did not believe her,” he said, adding that he then offered the meal for free if Jiang could really finish the meal.

True to her words, Jiang managed to finish her 10 bowls of curry noodles in 45 minutes.

“Grandmother may have aged and looked petite but she can really eat,” said Huang.

He added that this was his first time having a customer that could eat so many bowls of his noodles in one go since opening his stall at the hawker centre more than a decade ago.

Observations by the portal’s reporter found that each bowl of curry noodles contained three pieces of potato, one chicken wing, several pieces of fish cakes and tofu.