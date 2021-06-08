PJ food delivery service kEATchen launches food bank for the needy including delivery riders amidst nationwide lockdown

kEATchen has also brought joy to food delivery riders who received their food packages. — Picture courtesy via Faris Faridudin Mohmad

PETALING JAYA, June 8 — Petaling Jaya food delivery service kEATchen has launched a food bank initiative to feed the hungry and needy amidst the nationwide lockdown.

Speaking to Malay Mail, its chief marketing officer Faris Faridudin Mohmad said that the food bank aimed to give basic necessities to people who had lost their jobs and did not have enough to eat amidst the two-week national lockdown.

Around 20 food delivery riders also benefited from getting basic essentials such as rice, eggs, flour and potatoes.

“Some food delivery riders are struggling to keep their families afloat and that is why we decided to give them food.

“Meanwhile, there are others who lost their jobs and became delivery riders. They are also struggling to feed themselves and their families.

“Non-food items that we also pack and give to recipients include face masks, sanitisers, diapers and sanitary pads.”

Strict standard operating procedures are followed where frequent sanitisation is performed, while food beneficiaries would have to queue up daily from 4pm till 6pm to get their box of food and basic essentials.

Other strict protocols observed are making sure food beneficiaries observe social distancing, frequent sanitisation, and crew members wear their masks.

“Anyone can take the food supplies as long as they are within the 10 kilometre-radius and we do not get details and names of food recipients.

“It’s important for us to take care of our community, especially the daily wage workers and those from the B40 communities,” he said.

On average, the food bank has given out 200 to 300 sets of food packages to people in need since the first day of the lockdown and welcomes both monetary and food contributions.

Monetary donation can be transferred to Eatvolution Sdn Bhd Maybank number: 564726685798 labelled Food Bank.

Currently, the food bank is looking for sponsors for items such as rice, eggs, flour, potatoes, sugar, milk, and cooking oil.

Food items can also be donated to kEATchen’s centre located at No. 8, Jalan 1A/14, Taman Perindustrian Jaya, 47301, Petaling Jaya.