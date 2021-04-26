Social enterprise Kedai BLESS sells pre-loved items and continues to give back to underprivileged communities

Kedai BLESS has been helping fund underprivileged communities such as refugees and drug rehabilitation centres. — Picture courtesy of Tina Chong

PETALING JAYA, April 26 — Social enterprise Kedai BLESS with its five branches in the Klang Valley not only serves underprivileged communities but also provides employment to those who need it.

“Among our 14 workers across our five outlets, four of them are single mothers,” said its senior operations manager Tina Chong

“We’ve roped in the Orang Asli community to work in our outlets during special occasions when we needed extra helpers.”

Kedai BLESS, a project by SIBKL church, opened its first shop in Bandar Tasik Selatan opening other branches in shopping malls like Mid-Valley Megamall and Citta Mall.

The outlets take in pre-loved and donated items such as books, handbags, costume jewellery, appliances, furniture and clothes that are in good condition.

They are sold from as low as RM5.

Reasonably-priced pre-loved clothes that are up for grabs. — Picture courtesy of Tina Chong

Chong added that proceeds were channelled into buying meals for refugee children, funding drug rehabilitation centres and donating household items to Orang Asli settlements in different areas.

“It is important for us to serve those in need, and even for the refugee children, we give them funds so that the money can be used to buy meals and to support their learning centres.”

Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, Chong added that their outlets were lucky to still have donations pouring in from customers especially after the first movement control order.

“Our customer base is one that we have established over the years. Many who donated items also come back to buy our products from us.

“Last October, a branded company donated 40,000 clothes with minor defects and we sold them for RM20 for each garment.

“Many customers bought the clothes and now we are almost finished selling them.”

Recently, the social enterprise received clothes donated from Tatiana Fashion House and are selling them in their SunwayMas Community Centre.

The clothes are all sold at a discount of 90 per cent off.

Rental for some of their outlets is low given by the shopping complex management after knowing about their charity work.

Anyone interested on visiting Kedai BLESS outlets can surf over to its website or head to its Facebook page.