This Ramadan, #MutualAidKuantan aims to raise RM36,000 to give chicken rice packets to marginalised communities

Some of Beserah’s poor and homeless people receiving chicken rice packets through last year’s initiative. — Picture by Aiman Azahari

PETALING JAYA, April 8 — Aiman Azahari raised RM50,000 last year through a crowdfunding initiative to provide provisions to Beserah’s fishing communities.

Many of them were badly affected by the first movement control order (MCO) as they had lost their source of income and were in need of food supplies.

That is how #MutualAidBeserah came about to provide dry food provisions.

Support was extended to the disabled, single mothers and refugees in the area which is near Kuantan in Pahang.

This Ramadan, he is spearheading a similar initiative known as #MutualAidKuantan, aiming to raise RM36,000, to provide 200 packets of chicken rice daily to Kuantan’s marginalised communities through a crowdfunding initiative.

Each packet costs RM6 while the cost per day is RM1,200.

#MutualaidKuantan Ramadan 2021 Salam semua. Menjelang Ramadan yang akan bermula minggu depan, saya dengan penuh rasa... Posted by Aiman Azahari on Tuesday, April 6, 2021

Communities include the urban poor, homeless, sex workers, migrant workers, as well as women and children in shelters.

Aiman who hails from Kampung Pelindung Beserah told Malay Mail that he was driven to create the crowdfunding initiative since Kuantan does not have any soup kitchens.

“It breaks my heart to see my own people not having enough food — and if I can’t help our own people — who is going to help them?

“Whoever needs a packet of chicken rice — irrespective of their religion or race — if they are hungry and in need of food, I will provide for them.

“And it’s so important for us to reach out to those who are hungry and homeless rather than relying on politicians to help them.”

He added that he had to do something rather than complain on social media about the condition of the poor and the hungry.

Aiman, who is also a restaurateur in Kuantan, added that he and his staff would be cooking the meals and will be helped by his own family members.

“Chicken rice packets will be given to those in need as they are able to eat it straight away.

“I will be delivering the food packets to community leaders as well,” he said.

Updates on the funds received from the public will be notified on Aiman’s social media accounts.

For more information on #MutualAidKuantan, contact Aiman at 016-662 2805.