FoodForAllProject: NGO sees more needy Malaysians desperate for free meals in KL’s Chow Kit area

The underprivileged community wait in line to receive a free meal from Pertubuhan Kesihatan dan Kebajikan Umum Malaysia volunteers in Chow Kit area. — Picture via Facebook/elisha.kor

KUALA LUMPUR, April 5 — The Covid-19 pandemic and its economic ramifications have devastated the daily lives of many people globally.

The most affected, however, includes the marginalised community who find it tough to even find a meal to feed themselves.

To help the underprivileged community in the Chow Kit area, Pertubuhan Kesihatan dan Kebajikan Umum Malaysia (PKKUM) embarked on a journey last year to feed the needy three meals a day.

The initiative, called Food for All Project, has been distributing breakfast, lunch and dinner to 110 people since the first movement control order (MCO) came into effect in March 2020.

However, the non-governmental organisation’s president Elisha Kor Krishnan said she has recently noticed more people stand in the line to get a free meal.

“Most of the time, 110 packs are not enough.

“We often see about 20 extra people lining up for the food but we can only support 110 packs daily at the moment.”

Elisha said the initiative was currently running on public support and hoped the organisation received more donations to be able to feed more underprivileged people.

According to her, the food alone cost the organisation RM1,650 a day not including the allowance of the cooks who prepare the meals.

The 110 people who receive three meals a day from PKKUM comprise of the homeless, senior citizens and small traders of the Chow Kid area who lost their income due to MCO.

Those who wish to take part in the Food for All Project may contact 016-684 3822 to donate.