Tourism Malaysia partners with GoPro for ‘Dream Malaysia Challenge’ video contest

KUALA LUMPUR, March 11 — Tourism Malaysia has partnered with GoPro to bring forth a new social media challenge targeted towards all residing in Malaysia who captured their amazing travelling moments on video.

Titled “Dream Malaysia Challenge”, the contest entails participants to create and post a video highlighting the various breathtaking attractions within Malaysia that they have previously visited.

In a statement today, Tourism Malaysia said participants will get the chance to be rewarded with the latest GoPro HERO9 Black, GoPro MAX, GoPro HERO8 and an amazing full-board stay at the National Park, Gopeng Glamping Park and Tadom Hill to experience Malaysia’s beauty and wonders.

“The partnership with GoPro has come at an opportune time where Malaysians are eagerly planning for their next travels. It is a way to remind Malaysians that they never have to travel too far to find exciting destinations and this challenge does exactly that.

“Tourism Malaysia could not be happier to partner with the world’s leading action camera brand to see what Malaysians could capture from our diverse and unique destinations in Malaysia,” it said.

GoPro South-east Asia’s Marketing Manager Sangeet Singh said the company are thrilled to partner with Tourism Malaysia that has been devoted to building up Malaysia’s culturally rich and stunning destinations while supporting local businesses.

Participants of “Dream Malaysia Challenge” need to submit a 30- to 45-second short video captured from any device and ensure their edited videos have been polished up through the GoPro App available for iOS and Android devices.

“Once completed, individuals can send in their videos via the GoPro Awards Portal under the challenge Malaysia|Living Local to confirm their submissions.

“The ‘Dream Malaysia Challenge’ will take place from March 13 to 11 pm on March 28. Video submission can be sent during this timeframe,” it said.

Participants are also required to post their videos on their personal Facebook and Instagram profiles detailing their travel experience in the caption using #DreamMalaysia and #GoProxTourismMalaysia hashtags, tagging GoPro on Instagram and Facebook (@gopromysg) and Tourism Malaysia’s Instagram (@malaysia.truly.asia) and Facebook (@malaysia.travel.my).

For more information on the challenge, visit the website http://bit.ly/GoProXTourismMalaysia. — Bernama