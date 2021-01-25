Chinese New Year decor at Klang Valley malls in full bloom despite MCO

PETALING JAYA, Jan 25 — The movement control order may have put a damper on Chinese New Year but that has not stopped shopping malls from putting up decorations to brighten the mood.
With the Year of the Ox just around the corner, some of the biggest Klang Valley malls have filled their spaces with bright reds and shimmering golds to create the perfect Chinese New Year vibe for visitors.
Check out our list below for some unique decorations to keep an eye out for the next time you’re on a grocery run or essential shopping trip.
One Utama
One Utama is set to transport visitors to the Summer Palace in Beijing with replicas of the iconic landmark's structures and gardens.
Feel like a royal as you stroll through the Long Corridor which encircles the LG Oval concourse and take in the sights, including the two-storey Golden Excessive Pavilion, the Golden Bridge, and its surrounding Water Lily Pond.
You can also enjoy the serenity of the Oriental Gardens or make your way to the GF Centre Court where 60-foot high bamboo trees lie beyond the Mystical Moon Gate passageway.
Pavilion KL
Pavilion KL is ready to charge into the Year of the Ox with a towering golden bull in its Centre Court.
The statue has entered the Malaysia Book of Records as “The Biggest Golden Bull in Malaysia” with a height of 15 feet and a width of 16 feet.
With its gold-plated sparkling eyes and shimmering golden body, the bull is a symbol of strength stamping out Covid-19 and leading us into a healthier new year in 2021.
The mall’s “Blessings of Prosperity” theme carries on to the lanterns hanging above the Centre Court where shoppers can find blooming cherry blossom trees and retail booths selling traditional herbs, hampers, tea leaves, snacks, and more.
Sunway Pyramid
Visitors will be able to bask in the auspicious glow of red lanterns draped across the Orange Concourse at Sunway Pyramid this Chinese New Year.
Several booths decorated in the style of old-fashioned Chinese street markets also present perfect photo opportunities for the keen Instagrammer.
In keeping with the times, Sunway Pyramid has also put up signs to remind shoppers to maintain physical distancing and prevent the spread of Covid-19.
Mid Valley Megamall
You’ll have to crane your neck to take in the festive decorations at Mid Valley Megamall.
Eight towers of red lanterns have been placed at the mall’s centre court to usher in the Year of the Ox, with each one high enough to reach the mall’s second floor.
Suria KLCC
Suria KLCC has created a tunnel adorned with red lanterns and colourful flowers at its Centre Court to greet visitors in the Year of the Ox.
Stroll through the tunnel to take in the bright atmosphere and don’t forget to stop by the golden-roofed gazebo for a photo opportunity.
IPC Shopping Centre
An adorable golden ox has been tasked with drumming up wealth and prosperity for shoppers at IPC Shopping Centre this festive season.
Surrounded by golden-leafed trees, the lucky figure poses with a traditional Chinese drum that’s sure to chase away bad spirits and usher in the Year of the Ox with pomp and festivity.