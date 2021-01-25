Chinese New Year decor at Klang Valley malls in full bloom despite MCO

The cherry blossoms are in full bloom at One Utama this Chinese New Year. — Picture courtesy of One Utama

PETALING JAYA, Jan 25 — The movement control order may have put a damper on Chinese New Year but that has not stopped shopping malls from putting up decorations to brighten the mood.

With the Year of the Ox just around the corner, some of the biggest Klang Valley malls have filled their spaces with bright reds and shimmering golds to create the perfect Chinese New Year vibe for visitors.

Check out our list below for some unique decorations to keep an eye out for the next time you’re on a grocery run or essential shopping trip.

One Utama

The 190-foot long corridor is decorated with scenes and idioms from classic Chinese literature, including ‘Romance of the Three Kingdoms’ and ‘Dream of the Red Chamber.’ — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

One Utama is set to transport visitors to the Summer Palace in Beijing with replicas of the iconic landmark's structures and gardens.

Feel like a royal as you stroll through the Long Corridor which encircles the LG Oval concourse and take in the sights, including the two-storey Golden Excessive Pavilion, the Golden Bridge, and its surrounding Water Lily Pond.

Lion statues guard the Golden Bridge that promises wealth and success to any traveller who crosses it. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

You can also enjoy the serenity of the Oriental Gardens or make your way to the GF Centre Court where 60-foot high bamboo trees lie beyond the Mystical Moon Gate passageway.

Pavilion KL

The bull has made it into the Malaysia Book of Records. — Picture courtesy of Pavilion REIT Malls

Pavilion KL is ready to charge into the Year of the Ox with a towering golden bull in its Centre Court.

The statue has entered the Malaysia Book of Records as “The Biggest Golden Bull in Malaysia” with a height of 15 feet and a width of 16 feet.

Lucky lions are ready to greet shoppers upon the mall’s Spanish Steps. — Picture courtesy of Pavilion REIT Malls

With its gold-plated sparkling eyes and shimmering golden body, the bull is a symbol of strength stamping out Covid-19 and leading us into a healthier new year in 2021.

The mall’s “Blessings of Prosperity” theme carries on to the lanterns hanging above the Centre Court where shoppers can find blooming cherry blossom trees and retail booths selling traditional herbs, hampers, tea leaves, snacks, and more.

Sunway Pyramid

Ring in the ‘niu’ year with golden bulls and red lanterns abound at Sunway Pyramid. — Picture by Choo Choy May

Visitors will be able to bask in the auspicious glow of red lanterns draped across the Orange Concourse at Sunway Pyramid this Chinese New Year.

Several booths decorated in the style of old-fashioned Chinese street markets also present perfect photo opportunities for the keen Instagrammer.

Remember to follow standard operating procedures if you decide to go in for a quick photo opportunity. — Picture by Choo Choy May

In keeping with the times, Sunway Pyramid has also put up signs to remind shoppers to maintain physical distancing and prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Mid Valley Megamall

The towering decorations are lending a festive touch to the mall for Chinese New Year. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

You’ll have to crane your neck to take in the festive decorations at Mid Valley Megamall.

Eight towers of red lanterns have been placed at the mall’s centre court to usher in the Year of the Ox, with each one high enough to reach the mall’s second floor.

Suria KLCC

The lanterns cast a beautiful red glow on the mall’s centre court. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Suria KLCC has created a tunnel adorned with red lanterns and colourful flowers at its Centre Court to greet visitors in the Year of the Ox.

Stroll through the tunnel to take in the bright atmosphere and don’t forget to stop by the golden-roofed gazebo for a photo opportunity.

IPC Shopping Centre

The cute and chubby ox is ready to drum up a lucky beat for the new year. — Picture courtesy of IPC Shopping Centre

An adorable golden ox has been tasked with drumming up wealth and prosperity for shoppers at IPC Shopping Centre this festive season.

Surrounded by golden-leafed trees, the lucky figure poses with a traditional Chinese drum that’s sure to chase away bad spirits and usher in the Year of the Ox with pomp and festivity.