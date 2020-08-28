Celcom offers exclusive 63MILANG deals, launches ‘MeReka Merdeka’ campaign to boost spirits this Merdeka (VIDEO)

(From left) T. Kugan K. Thirunavakarasu, Celcom Chief Emerging Business Officer, Idham Nawawi, Celcom Chief Executive Officer, Jennifer Wong, Celcom Chief Finance Officer, Roy Ong, Celcom Chief Product & Innovation Officer, showcasing the unique face masks designed by Malaysians. — Picture courtesy of Celcom Axiata Berhad

PETALING JAYA, August 28 — In the spirit of unity this Merdeka season, Celcom Axiata Berhad (Celcom) is looking to lift the spirits of Malaysians with two major initiatives lined up.

In conjunction with Malaysia’s 63rd Merdeka anniversary, Celcom has launched the exclusive 63MILANG deals and ‘MeReka Merdeka’ campaign, in a bid to help keep everyone connected and together during the pandemic.

Celcom chief executive officer Idham Nawawi said in a press release that while this year’s Merdeka celebrations are bound to be a little different, Celcom aims to stand together with all Malaysians in celebrating our independence.

“It is heartening to see Malaysians united towards the common goal of flattening the curve by doing their parts during the nation’s lockdown, and Celcom, as a responsible telco, aims to empower Malaysians from all walks of life with our ‘MeReka Merdeka’ campaign,” said Idham.

“Adhering to the regulations for social activities during this festive season, Celcom also aims to empower its customers to continue being safe and remain connected with great festive offers.”

Celcom’s “MeReka Merdeka” campaign, in collaboration with Earth Heir, is calling all Malaysians to create and earn extra income from their own face mask designs.

Malaysians can design and submit their creative face masks from August 27 till October 30, and stand a chance to be one of the 10 lucky designers to be awarded RM2,000 each.

Their face mask designs will also be produced locally and made available for purchase on Earth Heir’s website, with all face mask sale proceeds being channelled back to the designers.

“Our campaign provides an interactive platform for Malaysians to design and create their own unique face masks with a unique opportunity to earn extra income, while demonstrating the strength of the nation’s unity towards moving forward and out from this pandemic,” said Idham.

Celcom also released a short film in accordance with the ‘MeReka Medeka’ campaign which highlights the creative origins of the now widely used N95 face mask.

The short film depicts how the N95 face mask was created by Malaysian Dr Wu Lien Teh in the early 1900’s, as he faced dire circumstances during the Manchurian plague.

Dr Wu’s journey is resonated similarly to a young woman today, Sara Devong, in her day-to-day challenges during the Covid-19 pandemic and how she does her part — just like Dr Wu — by designing a unique face mask on Celcom’s “MeReka Merdeka” website.

Apart from that, as of yesterday all Celcom prepaid and postpaid customers can enjoy the 63MILANG exclusive deals, via the Celcom Life app.

From August 27 till September 30, Celcom customers can stand a chance to purchase the latest Samsung Galaxy Note20 5G smartphone at only 63 sen every day by signing up with any Celcom plan, downloading the Celcom Life app and placing their daily entry.

During the same timeframe, Celcom Xpax prepaid customers can enjoy free 63GB high-speed internet data for two days, when they subscribe to any seven-day or 14-day internet pass, or enjoy free 63GB data for three days with the 30-day pass.

From August 29 to October 31, customers can also “Mix & Match” any two smartphones on Celcom’s MEGA Family Line’s, for their loved ones or family members for free, ranging from smartphones like the VIVO Y50 to Samsung A11 and more.

Celcom is also offering Xpax prepaid customers the chance to redeem free three-month unlimited data on Snapchat on the Celcom Life app until September 16.

Customers can also immerse themselves with various freebies and gifts from Celcom’s Gempak Bonanza till October 31, and get the opportunity to enjoy free 1GB for any new content purchased on Google Playstore and App Store, a free one-week trial for premium access on Viu and many more.

For more information on Celcom’s exclusive 63MILANG deals and the “MeReka Merdeka” campaign, surf over to www.celcom.com.my