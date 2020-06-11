In the midst of Covid-19, Ipoh teen uses virtual yoga to raise RM10,200 for NGO that assists abused women

Natalie Chan participating in the virtual yoga fundraising event in aid of Perak Women for Women, an organisation that assists abused women. — Picture courtesy of Natalie Chan

IPOH, June 11 — When the Covid-19 movement control order (MCO) was in effect, many of us took the chance to do various things.

Some indulged in more screen time while others decided to learn something new during the period.

Some even realised they could cook and were good at it.

For University of Michigan undergraduate Natalie Chan, however, she managed to raise RM10, 200 during a three-day virtual yoga event for Perak Women for Women (PWW) – a society that helps abused women.

The 19-year-old, who returned to Malaysia due to the Covid-19 pandemic, said she wanted to do something to help the community during the period.

“People are in need of economic help (following the pandemic). I do not have the means to directly provide for them so fundraising for an existing non-governmental organisation looked like a good idea,” she told Malay Mail.

But Malaysia was in lockdown, how to go about to raise funds?

Virtually, of course.

“I thought of yoga as I have been taking classes since MCO started,” she added.

To get an instructor, Chan introduced the fundraising idea to her yoga instructor Abbie Chong, who agreed to join in the project.

With Chong, who is also the founder of Aly Studio, coming on board, Chan started working on it.

And within a week in May, the event was up and running.

“I did the poster designs, promoted it on social media and set up the Facebook group for the event,” she said of the event, that was held from June 5 to 7.

Chan added she was initially worried about the people’s reception to the event.

But when the final tally came, she was surprised.

Chan said the people were aware of the work done by PWW.

“People have some level of understanding that women need to be empowered and that domestic violence is an issue in Malaysia. So that probably convinced people (to join the event).”

Besides PWW, Chan also helped to raise funds for an NGO in Negeri Sembilan.

“It was a make-up class fundraiser for En Xin Soup Kitchen,” she said, adding that she helped to raise RM2,000 for the May event.

Asked if she would continue to do more fundraising, Chan said she would take time off as she needed to improve on her academic skills.

“Have to stay productive even during holidays as a student,” said the biomedical engineering student, who hopes to return to the US in August to begin her second-year studies.