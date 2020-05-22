MCO cooking group rallies together to help beverage vendor who couldn’t afford Raya clothes after spilling iced drinks for sale

A fellow member of the Facebook group Suami Masak Apa Hari Ini offered the man a complimentary Raya outfit. — Pictures from Facebook/Khan Putra

PETALING JAYA, May 22 — An aspiring food and beverage vendor discovered the generosity of strangers after his homemade iced drinks were destroyed when they were accidentally dropped on the ground.

Khan Putra, who is a member of the popular Facebook group Suami Masak Apa Hari Ini, shared his unfortunate story a few days ago when the unthinkable happened.

With Hari Raya just around the corner, Khan decided to sell iced beverages to tailor an outfit for the upcoming festivities.

But his dreams were dashed when the batch of drinks landed on the ground. “I don’t know if I should laugh or cry.

“Just started a business to find money to make baju Raya but in the end, they ended up on the ground,” he wrote in his post, accompanied by two images of the calamity.

Members of the group quickly shared their commiseration, asking Khan to stay strong and be patient.

But one member went the extra mile by offering Khan a free outfit for the upcoming Aidilfitri celebrations.

“Bro, if you need baju Raya just WhatsApp me, I’ll give it to you for free this Raya.

“I’ll deliver it to you before Raya,” Syah Hop wrote.

Others also extended help by placing orders for Khan’s iced sweetcorn beverage, a popular offering at Ramadan bazaars.

Following the help from his Facebook community, Khan decided to pay it forward the very next day by handing out free meals to others as a gesture of charity.

The Suami Masak Apa Hari Ini Facebook group was created for husbands and future husbands to share their homemade meals and cooking tips during the movement control order.

Khan’s initial heart-warming post garnered 17,000 reactions, 4,400 comments and 134 shares.