Celebrity preacher Ebit Lew visits disabled woman after poignant clip of soldier assisting her with mask, gloves goes viral

Lew went to Noraini Wong’s home in Batu Caves earlier today and shared the emotional meeting on Facebook. — Picture from Facebook/Ebit Lew

PETALING JAYA, April 9 — Islamic celebrity preacher Ustaz Ebit Lew was moved to tears after the clip of a Malaysian soldier helping a disabled woman put on a mask and gloves went viral on social media.

The touching video was shared by Malaysian soldier Khairul Zulkefli on Facebook yesterday.

Lew took to Facebook to inform followers he had gone to look for Noraini Wong first thing this morning.

“I saw a kind young person who wanted to go to her house but she (Wong) refused to open the door.

“When I arrived, she removed her mask and cried,” Lew said in a post this afternoon.

Referring to Lew as the “Chinese television preacher”, the wheelchair-bound woman told him she had prayed to meet him one day.

“It made me want to cry, she told me her life story, all of us who were there cried,” said Lew.

Lew found out that Wong used to sell assorted nuts by the roadside but wasn’t able to do so now due to the ongoing Movement Control Order (MCO).

With no one to depend on, Wong relies on her electric wheelchair to move about.

The independent Batu Caves resident saved up money to buy her own house without anyone’s help much to the surprise of Lew and those gathered in her home.

“She asked me about Islam, said she wasn’t good at studying and it was hard to get up to perform ablution — she embraced Islam in her 20s,” said Lew.

He tried handing Wong some money which she initially rejected but accepted his donation when he told her to consider it a gift which would come in handy for the many cats she cared for.

“She told me it was a miracle meeting me.

“Her dream is to meet her mother whom she has not seen for 14 years.

“She misses her and cries but is scared — I will help her,” he added.

Lew, who got her sister’s number in Singapore said he would contact her to get their mother’s number.

“Hopefully I’ll get to visit her mother and bring (Noraini) along,” Lew said.

Lew’s post received 47,000 reactions on Facebook, 1,600 comments and 4,300 shares.