Please don’t politicise medical issue: Dr Amalina tells off ‘Papagomo’ over Malaysia health minister’s Covid-19 tips

Dr Amalina was criticised by Wan Muhammad Azri over her debunking the medical myth. ― Picture via Instagram/Dr Amalina

KUALA LUMPUR, March 24 — London-based general surgeon, Dr Amalina Che Bakri has responded to Umno youth exco member, “Papagomo” over her remarks on Health Minister Dr Adham Baba’s claim that drinking warm water could prevent the Covid-19 infection.

“Papagomo” or Wan Muhammad Azri who is also known with the moniker Sir Azri online, had taken to Facebook live saying that Amalina is a trainee doctor who is young and new to the field, compared to Adham.

“To me, Dr Amalina is still young, she doesn’t know about the current situation today, she is not part of the tense situation today.”

Amalina however was having none of it and took to her Twitter account and responded to his accusations in a series of tweets.

“Mr Azri, first of all I want to ask of you, please do not politicise medical issues.

“Second, I am 33 years old, not 20 something. Third, I am working as a specialist registrar not a trainee. Do you know the difference between a specialist and a houseman Mr Azri?”

En Azri, terlebih dahulu saya mahu minta jangan politikkan isu kesihatan. Kedua, umur saya 33 tahun, bukan 20 lebih. Ketiga, saya bekerja sebagai Specialist Registrar bukan doktor praktikal. Encik Azri tahu tak beza specialist dengan houseman? https://t.co/FaGFWtK1m4 — Dr. Amalina (@DrAmalinaBakri) March 23, 2020

Amalina went on to say that is also treating Covid-19 patients besides explaining that all of her statements were based on medical experts around the world, and it is part of medical doctor’s ethics to provide a statement through evidence based medicine.

Amalina debunked the claim of drinking warm water to prevent Covid-19 by saying it is a myth and there is no evidence that could back it up.

He has since deleted the tweet and posted an apology to Dr Amalina.