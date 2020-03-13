Klang woman wins RM1m in Big Sweep second prize

The woman decided to check her ticket results after reading that a Johor Baru resident won the first prize of RM3.5 million in the same draw. ― Picture courtesy of Big Sweep

PETALING JAYA, March 13 ― A middle-aged woman from Klang became an overnight millionaire when she won the Big Sweep second prize that was worth RM1 million.

This comes right after Big Sweep paid out RM3.5 million in its first prize of the same draw to a winner from Johor Baru.

The lucky Klang resident regularly buys one lottery ticket whenever ticket sellers approach her but would buy more when she dined out more frequently.

For her winning draw, the woman only bought one ticket with the serial number 4630431 as she didn’t eat out as much during the Chinese New Year festive period.

She was prompted to check the outcome of her ticket after reading the news of the first prize winner last week and received a pleasant surprise.

Thrilled upon receiving a whopping sum of RM1 million, the woman pledged to continue her support of Big Sweep seeing that surpluses are channelled towards the Yu Cai Foundation which nurtures talents through education.

Big Sweep has been donating surpluses from its draws to the charity organisation since 2015 to help support the foundation’s learning initiatives.

It appears that Klang seems to be a lucky town that has seen many winners taking home top Big Sweep prizes over the years.

Since March 2014, Klangites have been steadily winning Big Sweep draws at least once a year.

The prizes ranged from six-figure to seven-figure cash prizes as well as cars.

