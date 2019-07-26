Malaysia Airlines' 'Travelicious Deals’ are back, offering up to 35pc off on airfares to all its network until July 30

Malaysia Airlines’ Travelicious Deals is back, offering up to 35 per cent off on airfares to all its network until July 30. — Picture courtesy of Malaysia Airlines

KUALA LUMPUR, July 26 — For a limited time only, Malaysia Airlines’ Travelicious Deals are back, offering up to 35 per cent off on airfares to all its network until July 30.

The airline’s latest promotion which comes with a wide range of opt-ins, are valid for immediate travel until 31 March 2020.

Travelicious Deals offers all-in return Economy Class fares to international destinations from as low as RM419 to Singapore, from RM599 to Bangkok, from RM809 to Hong Kong, from RM1,249 to Seoul, from RM 1,599 to Osaka and from RM 1,649 to Tokyo.

Fares to London are also available from as low as RM 2,899.

Meanwhile, all-in one-way Economy Lite fares are also available for those travelling to domestic destinations from as low as RM79 to Langkawi, from RM99 to Kuching and from RM159 to Kota Kinabalu.

The Economy Lite fares come with 7kg of cabin baggage allowance, complimentary refreshments, free in-flight entertainment and no credit card fees.

This promotion is also applicable on other Malaysia Airlines’ fare category, BASIC and FLEX.

Besides that, customers will get to personalise their travel with a wide range of travel perks, including 15 per cent off on extra prepaid baggage, access to the Malaysia Airlines’ Golden Lounge at KL International Airport (KLIA) and 15 per cent off on standard seat selection plus 10kg extra baggage bundle or lounge access plus extra legroom seat bundle.

Also, customers will be able to enjoy 30 per cent off on any luxury merchandises at Temptations if they spend a minimum of RM100.

To avail this discount, key in the promo code MHTRAVEL2019.

Enrich members will also get to enjoy up to 20 per cent Bonus Enrich Miles when they travel on Business Class.

Malaysia Airlines Holidays or MHholidays, the airline’s latest travel marketplace is also offering great deals of up to 50 per cent off on flight plus hotel combo for all MH operated flights to domestic and international destinations exclusively during the campaign period.

Commenting on the Travelicious Deals campaign, Malaysia Airlines’ group chief marketing and customer experience officer Lau Yin May said they have so much to offer this time around.

“Guests will not only get to enjoy our Malaysian hospitality at irresistible fares, but also massive discounts on flights plus hotels via our latest offering, MHholidays.

“We have domestic destinations on offer in support of Visit Malaysia Year 2020, and hope that our customers will take advantage of this promotion to travel domestically and explore beautiful Malaysia,” added Lau.

For more information on latest promotions, surf over to Malaysia Airlines’ website or check out the airline’s mobile app.