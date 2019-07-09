100-year-old Kuala Kangsar heritage house turned into pink Hello Kitty fantasy world

Hamidah Abdul Rahim turned this century-old home into a pink paradise. — Picture from Facebook/DeejayMida Pinky

PETALING JAYA, July 9 — Hello Kitty fans, how far are you willing to go for your favourite feline?

One ultimate Hello Kitty fan took things to the next level by renovating an old heritage house into a pink palace fit for one of the world’s most recognisable cartoon characters.

The old wooden house, located in Kampung Kota Lama Kiri, Kuala Kangsar, Perak was not only given a fresh lick of pink paint but the interior followed suit too.

The owner and Hello Kitty superfan Hamidah Abdul Rahim, 48, told mStar she was a lover of all things pink including Hello Kitty.

No prizes for guessing this home owner’s favourite colour. — Picture from Facebook/DeejayMida Pinky

When the family home that was more than 100 years old was left to her, Hamidah made the decision to give it a fantasy makeover.

She said three years ago when she first started living in it, the house was old and in the midst of a renovation done in stages.

“This house was falling apart so I tried fixing it bit by bit and this is the end result to the best of my ability but there’s more that I want to improve,” she told the Malay language portal.

“I was pink crazy, I wanted all areas to have the same colour featuring Hello Kitty.”

Hamidah (left) with her family during the recent Hari Raya celebrations. — Picture from Facebook/DeejayMida Pinky

Hamidah said she gave her all to restore the heritage home after noticing many traditional houses that were abandoned.

“I saw so many old houses that had unique designs but were abandoned and it made me sad so when I inherited this house, I took the initiative to restore it and injected some fresh and unique elements to it,” she said.

“This is my way of treasuring something valuable.”

The shopping centre deejay who works in the capital revealed she spent RM10,000 on home accessories to furnish the place.

Forget a cameo, Hello Kitty takes centre stage in this superfan’s kitchen. — Picture from Facebook/DeejayMida Pinky

Although she doesn’t live in her newly refurbished Hello Kitty home, Hamidah and her family go back to Kuala Kangsar every month to visit the pink house.

Affectionately known as Mida, Hamidah said her Hello Kitty obsession did not stop at the house’s interior design.

Even Hamidah’s Raya cookies were coloured pink to suit the theme. — Picture from Facebook/DeejayMida Pinky

During the recent Aidilfitri celebrations, she and her family were decked out in pink, along with the cookies that were served to guests.

“When you’re this obsessed, even your kuih raya and drinks are pink. Don’t even mention clothes. Good thing my husband, kids, in-laws including grandkids all are sporting enough to indulge me,” she said.

Hamidah added she was not done decorating the house but was not in a rush either.

“The colour pink represents who I am since I was young, even my kids know that,” said Hamidah.