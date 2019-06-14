Permaisuri Agong flexes culinary skills in fashion designer Rizalman’s kitchen

The duo cooked up five dishes in just one and a half hours. — Screengrab from Instagram/rizalman71

PETALING JAYA, June 14 — She may be royal but she’s got more than a few kitchen tricks hidden up her sleeve.

Fashion designer Datuk Rizalman Ibrahim recently welcomed Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah into his home to whip up five delicious dishes in just one-and-a-half hours.

The lively Malaysian designer shared the experience on his Instagram profile where he uploaded clips of Tunku Azizah getting busy at the stove while clad in a white and blue apron.

“Five dishes were made, including gulai nenas udang, asam pedas ayam daun kesom, pindang serani ikan jenahak, ikan bilis masak kicap and sayur buncis udang kering,” he said in a recent Instagram Live session.

Rizalman added that Tunku Azizah had no problems finding her way around the kitchen and that she was even able to open plastic packaging with her teeth.

The royal was also happy to share cooking tips and brought her own ingredients with her including asam jawa that can only be found in the Philippines.

“The asam jawa was especially delicious and that’s why her cooking is one-of-a-kind, I will definitely seek out this ingredient myself next time,” said Rizalman.

The couturier said it was a dream come true to be able to whip up a meal with Tunku Azizah, who he was eager to get to know after first seeing her on a magazine cover.

They finally met when Tunku Azizah requested Rizalman to tailor some pieces for her more than a decade ago and the two have enjoyed a close bond ever since.

Rizalman said that he and the Permaisuri Agong share many interests, including fashion and interior decorating.

Tunku Azizah’s appearance in his kitchen has given a royal touch to Rizalman’s “cooking show” on Instagram, where he has been posting new dishes he’s made throughout Ramadan to share with his followers.