Disney teams up with celebrity designers, artists for new line of mouse ears

Supermodel, designer and TV presenter Heidi Klum tweeted a photo of her design for the Disney Parks Designer Collection. — Picture via Twitter/Heidi Klum

NEW YORK, May 14 — The limited-edition Disney Parks Designer Collection will unveil a new set of ears each month, beginning with Harveys’ Americana-themed creation, launching May 24.

The Mickey Mouse ear hats and Minnie Mouse ear headbands will be designed by celebrities, designers and artists. Each design will bring elements of its creator’s signature style to the much-loved silhouettes of Mickey and Minnie Mouse.

Other big names who have joined hands with Disney to create a new take on the popular souvenir include Heidi Klum, Vera Wang, Betsey Johnson, Jerrod Maruyama, and John Coulter.

Wang’s bridal-inspired design uses hand-sewn crystal and pearl embroidery, while Johnson’s creation is a puffy pink headband. There’s also a regal, jewel-encrusted pair of ears designed by Klum, a “Star Wars”-inspired design from actress Ashley Eckstein for Her Univers, and a headband embellished with leather flowers by Coach.

Other designs in the collection take inspiration from Disney characters and Disney Parks attractions, including an Enchanted Tiki Room-inspired creation, and designs by Disney Imagineers such as Kim Irvine, Kevin Rafferty and Joe Rohde.

The Disney Parks Designer Collection will be sold at retail outlets at Walt Disney World, Florida, and Disneyland, California, as well as online at this link. — AFP-Relaxnews