Icelandair flyers can call locals in Iceland for travel tips

An Icelandair Buddy can share tips for relaxing in a geothermal pool. ― AFP pic

REYKJAVIK, April 11 ― Travelling to Iceland this year? A new hotline has been created to connect travellers with locals full of insider recommendations.

Until May, visitors flying Icelandair will be able to dial up a local Icelandair Buddy ― actually airline staff ― for recommendations on the best restaurants, activities and attractions in the country.

Project manager Guðlaug, for instance, can let visitors in on the best, most scenic landscapes for morning hikes.

Travel consultant Auður is the food lover of the group and can point you to the hottest dining destinations, while customer service supervisor Edda will tell you about where you can learn to knit a traditional Icelandic sweater.

And flight attendant Sigríður will share some of her favourite spots for relaxing in a geothermal pool, another Icelandic tradition.

It's a page taken right out of the playbook of Sweden, which in 2016 became the first country in the world to launch an open phone line connecting callers with random Swedes. Callers could ask locals for restaurant recommendations, tourist activities, or just shoot the breeze.

After booking a flight with Icelandair, flyers will also receive the hotline phone number. Travellers can also connect with a Buddy via an online messaging service. The Buddy Hotline ends May 8. ― AFP-Relaxnews