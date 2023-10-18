KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 18 — When it comes to Italian food, I am always game.

Ever since I read about La Spiga D'Oro, it's been on my bucket list. As usual, life often gets in the way, hence I only made it there recently.

Find the cosy Italian deli inside Pantai Panorama condominium. It showcases food in Italy, close to the heart of Andrea from Rome, who runs the place with his wife, Hui.

The home grown business graduated to its own bricks and mortar space about a year and half ago, allowing fans of theirs a chance to dine-in.

The ambience here is rustic. Just grab one of the scattered tables for a casual but exceptionally satisfying meal.

With a broad base of Italian cured meats and cheese to work with, they have managed to build a menu featuring their signature Schiacciata Romano, sharing platters and salads.

The highlight of The Ariccia is the juicy porchetta, sun dried tomatoes, habanero jam and the crispy flatbread with airy pockets.

There's also dessert too, in the form of tiramisu and gelato.

If you're new to this, start with their platters. It's best shared with friends over a bottle of wine or beer. It's curated to showcase various flavours of the cured meats and cheese.

Think of it as a sampler, paving the way for building up your knowledge of the various types of cured meats. If you prefer, you can also select the cured meats yourself from the counter.

The platters start from RM75. Select from a mixed variety, just cured meats or cheese.

I sampled the platter for a single diner (RM42). This comes in a wooden tray artfully decorated with rocket leaves, mini gherkins and their homemade habanero jam.

For a decadent meal, go for the Il Re, featuring savoury mortadella di bologna with a creamy burrata and chopped pistachios.

I gleefully savoured the luscious Jamon Iberico. It was also my first time tasting the Spianata Romana with a unique spicy flavour profile. On the side, there was a mild cheese too, making it a good palate cleanser with all those robust flavours going on.

The bread was exceptional too, with a crusty exterior and soft, slightly chewy inside.

One must, of course, order their one-of-the-kind Schiacciata Romano. These sandwiches are popular street food in Italy.

My personal preference when it comes to sandwiches is a ridiculous ratio of ingredients versus bread.

What makes La Spiga D'Oro exceptional is the use of schiacciata, baked according to a recipe brought over from Italy by Andrea. He used to bake this himself but now, he has roped in his neighbour Bidayuh Baker to make those flatbreads for him.

Insalata Caprese is a classic dish with fresh mozzarella, tomatoes and homemade pesto.

It's a different creature from foccacia, where its hallmark of excellence is spongier texture and air bubbles. Even though both are from Italy, schiacciata can be categorised as a slim fit flatbread with a crusty top and large airy pockets.

This makes it a perfect vehicle for my dream sandwiches with more ingredients.

The Ariccia (RM43) highlights the Porchetta di Ariccia, made in Ariccia, a province in Rome. Essentially a boneless roast pork, the slices are juicy and fat, making it a decadent bite. It gets a dash of spiciness with their habanero jam to undercut its richness while you also have sun dried tomatoes and rocket leaves too.

I was curious about the Il Re (RM53) since it featured a combination of Mortadella di Bologna with burrata and pistachios. Now I know why its nickname is "The King" as it was an excellent flavour combination where you get the savoury mortadella with the creamy, milky burrata. Be warned though, it can get messy but it is worth sacrificing your fingers.

Choices for the sandwiches number around 10 or more, where various cured meats are paired with different cheeses and various sauces including truffle, their own made mayonnaise or pesto. Prices start from RM35 onwards.

Add more greens to your meal here with this Insalata Mista with rocket, tomatoes, olives and capers.

There's also one using Italian roast beef and a vegetarian one with fresh mozzarella, tomatoes and homemade pesto.

Each month, they release a special sandwich, which eventually is adopted into their main menu. This month's special is a Halloween Special, where Porchetta di Ariccia meets their pumpkin gorgonzola cream in between the crunchy schiacciata and fresh rocket.

Busy bees can just grab one of their Schiacciata Romano to go. They can also arrange for delivery if you prefer not stepping out from the office or home.

Since I love greens with my food, I was happy to see a selection of salads to choose from. The Insalata Mista (RM15) may just be a simple combination of rocket, cherry tomatoes and olives but it was refreshing with a dash of olive oil and a hit of saltiness with the capers, that I would be happy to eat it again.

For a more substantial salad, go for the Insalata Caprese (RM37) where slices of fresh mozzarella is served with tomatoes, drizzled with their homemade pesto. It's fresh tasting yet decadent with the fresh mozzarella.

The Italian deli-cafe is located at the ground floor of Pantai Panorama condominium in Bangsar South.

Other variants for their salads include one with Jamon Iberico, bresaola with Parmigiano Reggiano or burrata.

For desserts, there's the classic Tiramisu (RM25). It's packed in a plastic container, making it easy to take home if you cannot finish it.

For access to the place, just let the guard know you're dining there and park at the visitor parking next to the guardhouse. Walk up the road and you will see the block on the right side, just walk up the stairs and the deli is on the right.

La Spiga D'Oro, Lot 1-G-5, Pantai Panorama Condominium, Jalan 112H, Off Jalan Kerinchi, Bangsar South, Kuala Lumpur. Open: 11.30am to 6pm or earlier if food runs out. Closed on Sunday and Monday. They will be closed from October 24 to 26. Tel:010-8359602. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/la_spiga_my/ Website: https://www.laspigamy.com

