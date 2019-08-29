Now you can top-up JomParking with GrabPay

GrabPay is JomParking’s second eWallet option after Boost. — SoyaCincau pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 29 — JomParking, the mobile parking payment app, is now accepting GrabPay as a top-up option for you to buy parking tokens. On top of that, you can also earn GrabRewards points for each top-up.

GrabPay is JomParking’s second eWallet option after Boost and it also accepts token top-ups via online banking and card payments. To pay with GrabPay, you will be required to link your account via mobile number verification. Once that’s done, you can seamlessly top up with your GrabPay eWallet balance at any time.

According to JomParking, they currently have more than 300,00 users and it covers car parks under various councils including Dewan Bandaraya Kuala Lumpur (DBKL), Majlis Perbandaran Seremban (MPS) and Majlis Perbandaran Tawau (MPT). The app is available on the Apple AppStore and Google PlayStore. — SoyaCincau