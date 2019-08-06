French ‘Green Goblin’ hoverboard inventor developing flying car

Franky Zapata successfully crossed the English Channel on his Flyboard Air hoverboard. — AFP pic

PARIS, Aug 6 — After successfully crossing the English Channel on his homemade hoverboard over the weekend, French inventor Franky Zapata told French media BFMTV that he has a high-performing flying sportscar in the works.

After recovering from his failure to cross the English Channel on his self-made Flyboard Air hoverboard and successfully making the voyage last weekend, the French inventor Franky Zapata told French news station BFMTV that he’s working on building a flying sportscar, too.

Already, Zapata has been quietly testing models of the high-performance vehicle above test tracks near Marseille. According to the Frenchman, the prototype undergoing testing is powered by four gas turbines — the final product will use 10 and have the capacity to move between 305kph and 402kph for a range of approximately 112km.

As of right now, the French Civil Aviation Authority has not allowed Zapata to fly the vehicle outside testing facilities, but he believes he will gain permission by the end of this month.

This month, the car is set to “head to the body shop for paint and minor work.”

The public reveal is expected to take place during 2020. — AFP-Relaxnews