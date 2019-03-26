Ferrari unveils the P80/C, a unique model developed for a client (VIDEO)

The Ferrari P80/C is a unique model. — Ferrari pic via AFP-Relaxnews

MODENA, March 26 — Italian car maker Ferrari has presented the P80/C, a one-off car that is unique and extreme — a custom-made model created for one of the brands’ clients in Asia.

The Ferrari P80/C, which took four years to create, is the masterpiece from the brand’s Special Projects department, whose brief originated with a client’s request for a car that paid homage to the legendary “Sport-prototype” vehicles of the 1960s, such as the 330 P3/P4 and the Dino 206 S.

Based on a 488 GT3, Ferrari has succeeded in creating an utterly original model.

Not intended for use on the road, the design of the Ferrari P80/C was therefore able to include “extreme features” such as the ability to make its headlights almost completely disappear and an aerodynamic profile directly inspired by a Formula 1 T-wing, which creates the illusion of an ultra short “virtual” rear windshield.

The price of this private project, which doubtlessly required significant amounts of development time by Ferrari, has not been revealed. — AFP-Relaxnews