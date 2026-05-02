MAY 2 — Kudos to the government for the decision to up the ante on the country’s semiconductor business. Malaysia’s semiconductor strategy represents a calculated and ambitious bid to transcend its historical role and claim a larger, more valuable piece of the global chip supply chain. Long known as a global powerhouse for assembly, testing, and packaging (ATP) – controlling about 13 per cent of the global market and over 50 per cent of the global chip testing trade – the nation is now leveraging geopolitical shifts, its established ecosystem, and proactive government policy to climb the value ladder.

Malaysia is no newcomer to the sector. For decades, it has been a reliable, stable manufacturing hub for multinationals like Intel, Infineon, Texas Instruments, and ASE. This has created a deep pool of engineering talent and technical operators familiar with semiconductor manufacturing processes. It also has a robust infrastructure comprising well-established industrial parks, reliable utilities, and a strong network of local supporting industries and suppliers. In a region of geopolitical tensions, Malaysia maintains a relatively neutral stance, making it an attractive “China Plus One” or de-risking destination for Western and European firms.

The recently launched National Semiconductor Strategy (NSS) is seen as the catalyst for change. Announced in mid-2024, the NSS is the government’s master plan, backed with massive fiscal support. Its goals are clear. First is to move up the value chain. This means actively attracting front-end wafer fabrication and integrated circuit (IC) design activities. The success of SilTerra (local fab) and new investments from companies like Bosch in chip testing for AI are early steps.

It also aims to create a “globally competitive” domestic champion. The strategy explicitly targets nurturing at least 10 Malaysian companies in design and advanced packaging with revenues between RM1–10 billion.

Next is building on advanced packaging. Recognising its existing strength, Malaysia is pushing into more sophisticated areas like 2.5D and 3D packaging, fan-out wafer-level packaging (FOWLP), and chiplets – critical for AI and high-performance computing. Of course, it also aims to develop specialised talent. Initiatives focus on producing more PhDs and specialists in semiconductor fields, moving beyond manufacturing technicians to design engineers and researchers.

A distinctive feature of Malaysia’s strategy is its aim to capture value beyond the chip itself. The goal is to build a complete ecosystem from: Design → Fabrication → Advanced Packaging → End-Device Integration. This means not only making chips but also attracting and developing companies that embed these chips into electric vehicles, data centres, communication devices, and consumer electronics manufactured within Malaysia.

The US-China tech war and global supply chain re-evaluation have put Malaysia in a strategic sweet spot. It is successfully positioning itself as a secure and resilient alternative for multinationals looking to diversify production away from geopolitical hotspots, a key node in the “friend-shoring” networks being built by the US and its allies, and a beneficiary of major companies’ capacity expansion plans, as seen with Intel’s multi-billion-dollar investment in new advanced packaging facilities in Penang.

There are challenges on the path forward. Despite its strengths, Malaysia’s strategy faces significant hurdles. Intense competition is one: it is competing with Singapore, Vietnam, Thailand, and Japan for the same high-value investments. Each offers different incentives and advantages.

The high cost of front-end is a challenge: attracting cutting-edge wafer fabs (like TSMC’s or Samsung’s) requires astronomical investments, constant technological upgrades, and access to the most extreme forms of EUV lithography, which may be restricted by export controls.

Malaysia is pushing to move up the semiconductor value chain, from chip assembly and testing into advanced design and manufacturing, as global supply chains shift and competition intensifies. — AFP pic

Brain drain and talent gap: while it has a strong technical base, retaining and attracting world-class talent in cutting-edge design and R&D remains a challenge, especially against hubs like Taiwan, Silicon Valley, or even Singapore.

Bureaucracy and policy consistency: investors seek predictability. Streamlining bureaucratic processes and maintaining consistent, long-term policy support will be crucial.

Malaysia is not trying to become the next Taiwan or South Korea overnight. Its strategy is pragmatic and incremental: solidify its dominance in backend processes, aggressively move into advanced packaging and chip design, and selectively pursue front-end fabrication where feasible.

By leveraging its unique combination of geopolitical neutrality, proven manufacturing excellence, and a comprehensive government strategy, Malaysia is well-positioned to evolve from a world-class backend hub into a more integrated and indispensable “Silicon-to-Systems” nation. Its success will be a critical test case for how mid-sized economies can strategically navigate and thrive in the fragmented, politicised landscape of 21st-century technology.

* The author is affiliated with the Tan Sri Omar Centre for STI Policy Studies at UCSI University and is an Adjunct Professor at the Ungku Aziz Centre for Development Studies, Universiti Malaya. He can be reached at ahmadibrahim@ucsiuniversity.edu.my.

** This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.