KUALA LUMPUR, May 2 — Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan today called for a sweeping reinvention of the party, warning that it risks being left behind if it fails to adapt to shifting voter sentiment and reconnect with Malays who are increasingly drifting away.

Speaking at Umno’s 80th anniversary gathering — which coincided with his 70th birthday — the Rembau MP said the party could no longer rely on legacy or nostalgia to stay relevant.

“Reality is, Malays are not as close to us as before. Some even say they no longer need Umno,” he said.

“However, Umno is not dead. Despite all the trials and tribulations, Umno is being tested and whenever we are tested, we come back stronger,” he said in his opening speech at the convention at the World Trade Centre.

Mohamad acknowledged that the party’s loss of federal power in 2018 had eroded public trust, but said Umno has since drawn strength from the crisis and grassroots loyalty.

Framing the party’s future around adaptability, he stressed that Umno must move away from rigid political formulas and adopt a more flexible, data-driven approach ahead of state elections and the next general election.

“Elections today are no longer static. This is not weakness — flexibility is our strength,” he said, adding that modern campaigns are now a “war of data” rather than traditional ceramah-driven contests.

He cautioned that internal divisions would undermine any chance of a political comeback.

“If we fight among ourselves before the general election, we will lose,” he warned.

He also urged the party to undertake a deeper ideological reset, saying Umno must better define its direction in the face of digitalisation and globalisation, particularly as younger, digitally native voters grow up in a borderless political environment.

At the same time, Mohamad said Umno must balance its role as a political vehicle for Malays and Islam with the realities of Malaysia’s multicultural society.

“Umno’s future cannot be separated from Malaysia’s ambitions; it must align with them,” he said.

Despite acknowledging waning support, he insisted Umno remains central to Malaysia’s political stability, arguing that strong governments still depend on the party’s participation, alongside its experience in managing crises and the loyalty of its grassroots base.

Looking ahead, Mohamad said Umno’s goal is to return as a dominant political force, but only if it is willing to change.

“If we do not change, the rakyat will change us,” he said, adding that with state elections in Johor and Melaka approaching, the party needed a clear direction to secure victory.

He said Malays were no longer as “mesra” with Umno as before and claimed that many had forgotten the party’s contributions to nation-building.

“That’s fine, we will fix this and we will do it with the people’s sentiments as the driving force. We will ask what future we want, what kind of Malaysia we want, and build our strong nation on the backbone of strong, proud Malaysians,” he said.

Mohamad added that challenges must be faced with an open mind, saying his 70th birthday marked a personal shift in focus.

“It’s not about me or my career anymore. At this point, all I want to do is give back to the people, the party, Islam, and Malays, and we will strive to be the dominant force in Malaysia again,” he said.