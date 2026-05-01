KUALA LUMPUR, May 1 — Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has said that statements of no confidence issued by three Umno wings against Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun should be regarded as individual opinions.

He emphasised that Barisan Nasional’s (BN) representation in the State Legislative Assembly is determined through party decisions and must be upheld.

“That expression of no confidence is their view.

“However, we are confident that the presence of BN assembly members in the State Legislative Assembly is a party decision, and it must be respected,” he told reporters after delivering his concluding address at the Umno Education Congress here today.

Earlier today, Negeri Sembilan Umno’s Wanita, Youth and Puteri voiced concern over the relocation of personnel from the Balai Undang Luak Sungei Ujong and the directive to vacate its official residence, describing the move as insensitive given an ongoing customary dispute.

In a joint statement, the three wings said they viewed seriously the instruction to move all occupants from the premises, followed by a further order for the building and official residence to be vacated on April 29, 2026.

“It is clear that this directive was issued while the Balai Undang Luak Sungei Ujong was managing an unresolved dispute involving YTM Datuk Klana Petra Undang Luak Sungei Ujong.

“As such, the actions of the state government are deemed inappropriate, insensitive, and may be perceived as an administrative exercise of power that pre-empted ongoing customary processes,” the statement said.