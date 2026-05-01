KOTA BHARU, May 1 — A woman’s body with 61 stab wounds was found in a paddy field in Kampung Simah, Ketereh, early this morning.

Kelantan police chief Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mamat said police received a call from the public regarding the discovery of the body at about 12.30 am.

He said the case has been classified as murder and is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

“An initial examination by the police forensic team found a total of 61 stab wounds on the victim’s body, from the face down to the legs.

“Most of the injuries were concentrated on the right side of the victim’s body. Preliminary investigations suggest that the victim was believed to have been killed at another location before the body was dumped in the area,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Yusoff said the crime scene was in a dark paddy field with no street lighting, located about 47 metres from the nearest residence.

Following the discovery, the K9 Unit was deployed to conduct detection operations within a radius of about 30 metres around the area.

Commenting on the victim’s condition, he said no identification documents were found.

However, the victim was wearing a necklace bearing the inscription ‘SYAA’, along with a bracelet on the left wrist and a ring on the middle finger of the right hand.

He said the victim was clad in a black long-sleeved top and black trousers. Several other items were also found at the scene, including a pair of glasses and a light purple shawl.

“The victim’s body was taken to the Forensic Department of Raja Perempuan Zainab II Hospital for a post-mortem.

“However, the victim’s identity was later established through fingerprint verification conducted by the National Registration Department,” he said, urging those with information on the incident to contact investigating officer ASP Ganesan at 012-5691204. — Bernama