MAY 1 — In today’s digital world, the zoo experience no longer ends at the exit gate.

Every video, post and story shared online can inspire thousands to care about wildlife even from afar.

For zoos like Zoo Negara Malaysia, social media has become an unexpected but powerful medium for conservation, education and public engagement.

From a giant panda munching on bamboo to a playful lion roaring for attention, moments that once delighted only on-site visitors are now being enjoyed by millions online.

Platforms like TikTok, YouTube, Facebook and Instagram have turned zoos into vibrant online communities where stories of animals, keepers and conservation efforts reach audiences across the globe.

A study of Zoo Negara’s TikTok performance revealed that short emotionally engaging videos like a panda enjoying its snack or a lion basking in the sun generated the highest number of views and shares.

These clips do not just entertain, they also inspire empathy and curiosity. Viewers comment, ask questions and even plan visits after watching.

Zoo Negara’s efforts reflect a global movement. Around the world, many zoos are using social media not just to entertain but to educate and mobilise.

At the San Diego Zoo in the United States, the media team creates immersive video series on animal rescue, rehabilitation and conservation projects.

In their “Animals in Action” programme, visitors do not only enjoy the chance to photograph animals up close but also gain meaningful insights from conservation talks that deepen appreciation for wildlife.

Visitors photograph a giant panda at Zoo Negara Malaysia. Zoos worldwide are using social media platforms such as TikTok, Instagram and YouTube to turn animal encounters into wider awareness, education and support for wildlife conservation. — File picture by Hari Anggara

Moreover, the Singapore Zoo leverages Instagram Stories to bring followers into the daily lives of keepers and animals showing how enrichment activities keep wildlife active and healthy.

Meanwhile, Taronga Zoo Sydney uses YouTube and Facebook Live to stream animal feedings, keeper talks and even birth announcements turning audiences into virtual visitors.

These livestreams often attract tens of thousands of viewers worldwide which promotes both transparency and trust.

Such examples show that social media when used thoughtfully can turn zoos into powerful voices for conservation.

Every post, whether funny or educational, becomes a window into a world that many may never otherwise see.

Social media has redefined how the public perceives zoos. Once seen mainly as recreational spaces, modern zoos are now recognised as living classrooms and conservation centres -- thanks largely to the stories they share online.

Zoo Negara’s social media page remains a strong platform for education and interaction featuring posts on animal care, conservation facts and special events.

Its Instagram has become a hub for visual storytelling that captures beautiful portraits of Malaysia’s native wildlife and exotic species in its care.

Together, these platforms show different sides of the same story: the science, compassion and daily dedication behind animal welfare. For the public, these glimpses create understanding which leads to empathy.

Viewers begin to see that conservation is not abstract but real hands-on work carried out by people who genuinely love animals.

With attention spans getting shorter, zoos are adapting to new formats. Short-form videos like TikTok and YouTube Shorts now dominate online engagement.

Zoo Negara’s own YouTube analytics show that over 70 per cent of viewer engagement came from Shorts in both 2023 and 2024.

Viewers preferred quick mobile-friendly content that captures an animal’s personality within seconds.

This trend is global. For example, the Edinburgh Zoo’s TikTok clips of penguin parades (“Wee Waddle”) attract lots of views while the Bronx Zoo in New York uses Instagram Reels to share conservation updates and keeper routines.

These brief authentic clips build emotional connections especially among younger audiences who consume information visually and socially.

They also remind people that conservation does not always begin with a donation, it can start with awareness.

While likes and shares are encouraging, the ultimate goal for any zoo is the impact in changing how people think and act toward animals.

At Zoo Negara, the posts that perform best are those that combine emotion and education. For instance, a panda’s funny sneeze draws people in but a caption explaining the importance of bamboo forests teaches them something valuable.

The same applies worldwide. The Australia Zoo founded by the late Steve Irwin’s parents has mastered this balance by mixing heartwarming animal stories with serious messages about habitat loss and species protection.

Their followers do not just engage, they learn and often donate to conservation causes as well.

Social media is not just a communication tool, it is becoming a direct support system for animal welfare.

When zoos share updates about medical treatments, breeding programmes or rehabilitation efforts, they open opportunities for public contribution.

Zoo Negara’s “Adopt Our Animal” campaign for example, gains visibility through Facebook and Instagram allowing individuals and organisations to contribute to an animal’s care.

During global events like World Wildlife Day or Earth Hour, zoos can unite their online audiences to spread awareness and raise funds.

Some like the Chester Zoo in the UK have even run online fundraising drives that saved conservation projects during difficult times.

This digital generosity shows that caring for animals does not always mean being there in person, it can happen with a click.

The public’s role in this digital ecosystem is crucial. Every like, share or comment helps amplify conservation messages and increases visibility for educational content.

They can start by following and engaging with verified zoo pages such as Zoo Negara Malaysia on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube to stay updated on animal stories and conservation initiatives.

Sharing educational posts and conservation messages further helps spread awareness within their own communities which help amplify the zoo’s outreach.

Besides, participation in digital campaigns including virtual animal adoptions, online fundraisers or awareness challenges also enables individuals to contribute directly to wildlife welfare from wherever they are.

At the same time, it is important to practise responsibility online by avoiding the spread of misinformation or unverified wildlife content particularly material that promotes unethical animal handling or exploitation.

Finally, social media engagement should serve as a bridge to real-world action. Visiting the zoo, volunteering or supporting its programmes ensures that digital compassion translates into tangible conservation impact.

When the public participates online with the same enthusiasm they show during a zoo visit social media becomes more than a platform, it becomes a movement for wildlife.

For Zoo Negara and zoos around the world, social media is not just about visibility. It is about building empathy and action.

Every video, post and comment represent a small step toward a larger mission of connecting people to nature.

In this new era, conservation is not confined to forests or enclosures, it thrives in hashtags, stories and short videos that travel farther than any zoo boundary.

By scrolling, sharing and caring, the public can help keep wildlife at the heart of our collective conscience. Because sometimes, all it takes to make someone care about the planet is a single post that touches the heart.

* Dr Amalina Salleh and Dr Linda Salim are with the Education Department Zoo Negara Malaysia

** This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.