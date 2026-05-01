KUALA LUMPUR, May 1 — Pandan MP Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli has been called up by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to give his statement over an ongoing probe linked to the government’s joint venture with Arm Holdings.

In a statement posted on social media this afternoon, Rafizi said he received the notice around 3pm today, requiring him to appear at the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya on May 4 at 10am.

He said the summons relates to investigations into the government’s collaboration with Arm Holdings, a global chip design firm, which has come under scrutiny in recent months.

He also said that a report was suddenly lodged with the MACC by Perkasa, an NGO that has never previously shown interest in corruption issues.

“Allegedly, the agreement was made hastily and to the detriment of the nation. When asked by the media, the Perkasa representative didn’t want to comment further because he said he didn’t understand it much himself,” said Rafizi on his official X account.

“Since February, this case has become the MACC’s top priority.

“There is no monetary motive. No money is involved,” he said.

He said he expected that after his statements are taken next week, he may be charged with breach of trust for allegedly providing false information or for causing the Cabinet to sign hastily.

He added, “Insya Allah, I am prepared with my team of lawyers. It will be a long and fascinating trial, because many of the country’s top leaders will be called as witnesses.”

Despite the investigation, Rafizi noted that the joint venture with Arm Holdings is still ongoing, with the government continuing to promote it as a key step towards developing Malaysia’s own semiconductor capabilities.

He also described the probe as a warning to other politicians and public officials.

Rafizi said he will comment on this issue tonight on his YBM podcast on YouTube at 9pm.