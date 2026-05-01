ALOR GAJAH, May 1 — Three individuals, including a woman, were arrested after a 135-kilometre police chase from the Serdang Rest and Service (R&R) area in Selangor to the Sungai Petai traffic light junction here on Wednesday.

Alor Gajah district police chief Supt Ahmad Abu Bakar said the incident occurred around 8 pm after a patrol team from the Serdang district police headquarters (IPD) Crime Prevention and Community Safety Department ordered a suspicious black Honda City to stop.

“However, the driver refused to cooperate and sped off in an attempt to escape before being pursued by the police to Melaka.

“Upon reaching the Sungai Petai traffic light junction, the suspect’s vehicle lost control and collided with an Isuzu D-Max four-wheel drive driven by a local man,” he said in a statement today.

He said checks on the suspects’ vehicle found two local men, aged 23 and 43, and a 41-year-old woman, who was the driver.

He said further inspection uncovered a transparent plastic packet containing a substance believed to be heroin weighing 2.16 grammes, and another packet containing a substance believed to be methamphetamine weighing 0.65 grammes.

“Checks on past records found that one of the male suspects has 24 criminal and drug-related records, while the other has eight criminal records. The woman also has two records related to drug offences.

“Initial urine screening tests found that two suspects tested positive for methamphetamine, while another tested positive for morphine,” he said.

He added that all three suspects have been remanded for four days from yesterday until May 3 to assist investigations under Section 39A(1) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. — Bernama