KUALA LUMPUR, May 1 — Blossom Wong, one of Malaysia’s best-known Special Branch officers and undercover operatives, has died at the age of 87, New Straits Times reported.

Wong had been receiving treatment at Kuala Lumpur Hospital after suffering a stroke. Her death was confirmed by her daughter, Dr Christina Blossom Welch, who said she received the news around 9am.

According to New Straits Times, Wong was regarded as a quiet but formidable figure in the police force.

As a Special Branch officer, she worked undercover during the communist insurgency era before later serving in the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), where she was involved in anti-vice operations in Kuala Lumpur.

She subsequently served in CID’s “Black Cats” unit, tasked with dismantling prostitution and vice syndicates operating in the capital.

To her family, she was a mother who carried an extraordinary career with quiet discipline at home.

Dr Christina told New Straits Times that her mother’s service in the force never affected their bond.

“She taught us how to be independent,” she said when contacted by New Straits Times.

“We never felt like she was not there. We understood.”

She described Wong as strict during her early upbringing, shaped by her role as a single parent.

“She was very strict… but it was because she wanted me to stand on my own two feet,” she was quoted as saying.

Dr Christina added that her mother lived by firm values.

“Yes is yes, no is no. There’s no cheating, no in-between,” she said. “What you say you will do, you must do.”

Wong retired in 1993 after more than three decades of service, ending her career as a superintendent of police.

A wake will be held at Nirvana 2 on Sunday and Monday, with Wong to be laid to rest on Tuesday.