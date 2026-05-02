PUTRAJAYA, May 2 — Police have confirmed that a Chinese national died after falling from Level 3 of the Kuala Lumpur International Airport Terminal 2 (KLIA Terminal 2) in an incident that went viral on social media yesterday.

KLIA Police Chief ACP M. Ravi, in a statement today, said the incident occurred at 2.20 pm.

He said a medical team that arrived at the scene provided emergency care before the woman was pronounced dead at 5.09 pm at Putrajaya Hospital while receiving further treatment.

“Investigations revealed that the 27-year-old woman was scheduled to board a flight back to China tomorrow. The case has been classified as a sudden death report (SDR), and the cause of the incident is still under investigation,” he said.

Those with information regarding the incident are urged to contact the KLIA District Police Headquarters at 03-8776 8222 to assist in the investigation. — Bernama