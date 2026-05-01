HORSENS (Denmark), May 1 — The Great Wall of China proved too strong to breach.

Malaysia’s bid to end 34-year drought of lifting the Thomas Cup during the 2026 edition came to a halt following a 0-3 defeat to the defending champions in the quarter-finals at Forum Horsens here today.

After sitting out China’s two Group A matches, world No. 1 Shi Yu Qi returned in style, overcoming Malaysia’s top men’s singles player Leong Jun Hao 21-10, 16-21, 21-9 in a 67-minute match, to set the 11-time champions on the road to victory.

Malaysia looked to their trusted pair and world No. 2, Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik to turn the tide around, and for a moment, it seemed possible.

The 2022 men’s doubles world champions pushed world No. 5 duo Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang to the brink in a tense opening set, only to see it slip 22-24.

From there, the momentum swung decisively, and the Malaysians fell 14-21 in 35 minutes, which marked their 10th defeat in 13 meetings against the Chinese pair.

With China, Group A champions, in cruise control, national second singles Justin Hoh was unable to force a comeback, as he found world No. 7 Li Shi Feng a tough nut to crack, with the latter sealing the tie 21-14, 21-13 in 44-minutes and thus booked their place in the last four.

The result also meant Malaysia, who finished as Group B runners-up, were unable to end their 24-year long wait for another win over China in the competition.

Their last victory, a 3-2 achievement, came in the 2002 edition semi-finals when China hosted the prestigious badminton team tournament in Guangzhou.

China will take on the winner of the other quarter-final tie between hosts Denmark and Thailand, scheduled to be held later today, in the last four tomorrow.

Malaysia began their Group B campaign with a narrow 3-2 win over England, followed by a 4-1 victory against Finland before falling 2-3 to Japan.

The 2026 Thomas Cup, which began on April 24, runs until May 3. — Bernama