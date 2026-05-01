NILAI, May 1 — A foreign woman in her 20s died after she was believed to have fallen from the 13th floor of an apartment building in Bandar Baru Nilai here at 1.51am today.

Negeri Sembilan police chief Datuk Alzafny Ahmad said the Nilai district police headquarters confirmed receiving information about the death that happened while a police team was conducting a narcotics raid at the apartment building.

“During the raid, the woman was believed to have tried to escape through the balcony of the apartment unit before slipping and falling from the 13th floor,” he said in a statement here today.

A motorcycle patrol unit was sent to the location and found the victim in an unconscious state, he said, adding that a medical team from the Nilai health clinic pronounced her dead at the scene and sent the body to Rembau Hospital for an autopsy.

“Preliminary investigations at the scene did not reveal any criminal elements so far and the case is classified as sudden death, but further investigations are ongoing to secure witness statements,” he said.

He advised the public to not speculate on the matter as it could disrupt police investigations and urged those with information on the death to assist investigations by contacting the Nilai district police headquarters or the nearest police station. — Bernama