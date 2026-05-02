KAJANG, May 2 — The search and rescue (SAR) operation for a nine-year-old girl feared swept away after falling into a drain in Bandar Mahkota Cheras while retrieving a ball has entered its second day, with search efforts expanded to a five-kilometre radius.

According to Sinar Harian, Selangor Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) operations assistant director Ahmad Mukhlis Mukhtar said the operation involves firefighters from the Kajang station, supported by two Water Rescue Team (PPDA) units from Shah Alam and KLIA.

He said other agencies assisting in the operation include the K9 Unit, Indah Water Konsortium (IWK), the Drainage and Irrigation Department (JPS), Rescue Bencana Malaysia, the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), and the Civil Defence Force (APM).

“The PPDA team will trace the sewer system from the location where the victim fell towards Sungai Long,” he said at a press conference at the scene today, as reported by Sinar Harian.

Ahmad Mukhlis said the search team is also using IWK’s pole camera to assist in scanning inside the sewer system.

He added that rescue personnel will also enter the sewer system to search for the victim, covering a distance of about 270 metres.

“The sewer is estimated to be about 50 metres below ground level, with a diameter of around two metres,” he was quoted as saying.

He said the department received an emergency call regarding the incident at about 7.08 pm yesterday.

It is understood that the girl was playing with a ball with friends near her residential area when the ball fell into the drain.

Ahmad Mukhlis said four children were initially playing when the ball rolled into the drain.

He said the victim reportedly tried to retrieve the ball but was swept away by strong currents.

Her friends attempted to hold her back, but were unable to do so due to slippery conditions, rain, and strong water flow, he added.