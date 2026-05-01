KUALA LUMPUR, May 1 — Umno returnee Khairy Jamaluddin said more young Malaysians are now showing interest in joining Umno, attributing the trend to the party’s strong historical track record and perceived stability.

He said the party’s long-standing role in government continues to shape how it is viewed by younger voters, alongside a sense of nostalgia linked to its past political dominance.

“When asked what is attracting young people to Umno, it is because the party is seen as one of the most stable political parties in the country today, with a long track record in governance.

“There is also a sense of nostalgia among some younger individuals who grew up during Umno’s period of political dominance,” he told reporters at Umno education congress here today.

Khairy then added that Malaysians aged 18 and above are eligible to join political parties and participate in politics, with many young people viewing Umno as offering stability and experience compared with other political options.

He also stressed that Umno is not solely dependent on veteran figures, but is increasingly making space for younger candidates in both general elections and by-elections.

“Many of our candidates in previous elections were under the age of 50. In Melaka alone, there were several young candidates who won.

“I also observed that in by-elections, Umno has previously fielded young candidates, which shows that the party does provide space for a new generation.

“When we field young candidates, it shows that Umno is not simply an old party. We are giving space to young people,” he said.

When asked about the possibility of contesting in Sungai Buloh again, he said he would leave the matter to party leadership.