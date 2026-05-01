JOHOR BAHRU, May 1 — His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, today received a visit from Dave Williams, the grandson of William Hanna, co-creator of The Flintstones, The Jetsons and numerous other cartoon characters.

According to a post on the Facebook page of Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar, the meeting took place at Istana Pasir Pelangi here.

Williams, who is an economic counsellor at the United States Embassy in Malaysia, also visited Istana Flintstones in Mersing yesterday.

He expressed his deepest appreciation to His Majesty for the opportunity to visit the palace, which was inspired by the iconic cartoon. — Bernama