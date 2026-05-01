KUALA LUMPUR, May 1 — All programmes, including entertainment events, must be organised with due regard for values, decorum, religious sensitivities and local societal norms, Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said.

The Deputy Prime Minister said the views expressed by the Federal Territories Islamic Religious Department (JAWI) and the Federal Territories Mufti Department should be taken seriously and respected, as they reflect the concerns of a broad segment of Malaysian society.

“That is why we have called for such programmes to be reassessed in terms of their concept, content and implementation,” he said in a Facebook post today.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman, said guidelines should be reviewed and strengthened to ensure all events remain in line with the nation’s cultural values, religious principles and identity.

“Our principle is clear: entertainment is not wrong, but it must have limits. Progress can continue, but values must not be compromised.

“Organisers should engage with the relevant authorities to ensure social harmony is preserved. This is Umno’s position,” he said.

Yesterday, JAWI reportedly objected to the Air Rain Rave Music Festival 2026, which is being held in Bukit Bintang from yesterday until tomorrow, citing concerns that it could undermine moral standards and societal values.

JAWI director Hanifuddin Roslan was reported as saying that organisers should review the programme’s concept, taking into account the sensitivities of Malaysia’s multiracial, multireligious and multicultural society.

Meanwhile, the Federal Territories Mufti Department also reportedly stressed that the festival should be evaluated holistically from the perspectives of Islam, ethics and public interest. — Bernama