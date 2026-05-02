MECCA, May 2 — A Malaysian haj pilgrim died after collapsing while on his way to perform Friday prayers at the courtyard of the Grand Mosque here yesterday.

Malaysian Haj Delegation head Mohd Hisham Harun said the 65-year-old male pilgrim from Pahang was pronounced dead at 12.15 pm local time (5.15 pm Malaysian time) due to heart complications.

Mohd Hisham said the deceased, who had travelled to the Holy Land with his wife, was at the Grand Mosque courtyard to perform Friday prayers when he suddenly collapsed and lost consciousness.

“Initial treatment, including resuscitation, was administered at the scene before he was taken to Jiwar Jabal Omar Hospital for further treatment.

“However, the pilgrim was pronounced dead at the medical centre,” he said at a press conference here today.

He said all funeral arrangements for the deceased were fully managed by Tabung Haji including bringing the body to the Grand Mosque for funeral prayers after Maghrib before being laid to rest at the Al Sharayea Cemetery here.

He added that welfare unit personnel, counsellors and haj religious guides had also visited the deceased’s wife to provide support and necessary assistance.

“Tabung Haji will also perform badal haj on behalf of the deceased as well as organise a tahlil recital ceremony with other pilgrims,” he said. — Bernama