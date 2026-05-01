JOHOR BAHRU, May 1 — Kota Tinggi Member of Parliament Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin has called on the public to cease all forms of criticism and speculation against a high-achieving Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) student, following the circulation of a video on social media recently.

He said the footage showed a casual interaction between him and students during an event in the Kota Tinggi parliamentary and Sedili state constituencies honouring prospective haj pilgrims and 2025 SPM high-achieving students.

According to him, the interaction was misinterpreted by certain parties, leading to various negative reactions, including criticism directed at the student.

“In this regard, I would like to stress that there is no issue arising from the interaction.

“The student’s response should be seen as a spontaneous reaction, possibly influenced by nervousness when facing an MP and a public audience,” he said in a statement.

In this regard, he stressed that all parties must exercise greater discretion in their reactions, especially when it involves students, to avoid negative impacts on their emotional well-being.

Mohamed Khaled, who is also the Defence Minister, said the achievements of students who obtained excellent SPM results should be celebrated.

Meanwhile, he also emphasised the importance of continued commitment from all parties in supporting the character development and excellence of the younger generation.

“Every programme involving students should be conducted in a positive and constructive environment,” he said.

Recently, a video showing the interaction between Mohamed Khaled and the high-achieving student went viral on Threads, drawing criticism from some quarters.

In the video, the female student was seen replying ‘mahu jadi orang’ (I just want to be someone) while laughing when asked about her ambitions for the future, which drew mixed reactions from netizens, with some describing the response as impolite. — Bernama