MAY 1 — Labour Day has traditionally been associated with stability. It commemorates the struggle for fair wages, reasonable working hours and safer conditions.

For decades, it symbolised a promise that hard work would be rewarded with steady employment and a predictable path forward.

In many parts of the world, including Malaysia, that promise shaped how generations viewed their careers.

Today, that landscape looks very different.

Across industries, roles evolve faster than policies can be rewritten. Artificial intelligence is reshaping workflows, reducing certain entry-level functions while creating new expectations.

Geopolitical tensions, including ongoing uncertainties in the Middle East, influence oil prices, trade flows and supply chains in ways that affect even businesses far removed from those regions.

Economic cycles feel compressed, and restructuring has become more common rather than exceptional.

In this environment, the traditional notion of job security as permanence is increasingly difficult to uphold.

This does not mean that Labour Day has lost its relevance. Rather, it suggests that its meaning needs to evolve.

If organisations can no longer credibly promise long-term stability in a single role, then perhaps the more responsible commitment is to ensure that employees remain employable, adaptable and prepared for change.

Employees collaborate in a modern workplace. As industries are reshaped by technology, economic volatility and changing job expectations, career resilience and continuous upskilling are emerging as the new pillars of Labour Day in 2026. — Unsplash pic

Career resilience may be the more realistic form of labour protection in 2026.

Career resilience involves more than technical upskilling. It encompasses the ability to adapt to new systems, to learn continuously, to navigate transitions without losing professional direction and to maintain relevance across shifting contexts.

It is as much about mindset as it is about skillset.

In Malaysia, this shift is particularly visible among younger workers. Youth unemployment has remained a persistent concern in recent years, even as targeted growth in digital, green and healthcare sectors creates new opportunities.

Many Gen Z professionals have entered the workforce with an acute awareness that economic conditions can change rapidly.

They have seen hiring freezes, contract roles replacing permanent posts and technological tools altering the nature of work itself.

As a result, they often prioritise transferable skills over tenure. They look for roles that offer exposure to multiple functions rather than narrow specialisation.

They build networks beyond their immediate organisation. These behaviours are sometimes interpreted as impatience or lack of loyalty.

More often, they reflect an understanding that career paths are unlikely to remain linear.

From an employer’s perspective, this should not be viewed as a threat. It is a signal that expectations have shifted.

If organisations wish to retain and engage Gen Z talent, the emphasis cannot be solely on preserving existing roles. It must also include creating structured opportunities for growth.

This may involve formal upskilling programmes, cross-functional assignments or clearer pathways for internal mobility.

When employees see that their capabilities are expanding, their confidence in navigating uncertainty strengthens.

At the same time, leadership maturity becomes particularly important during periods of contraction. Economic realities may necessitate restructuring or workforce adjustments.

In such circumstances, the way an organisation handles transitions speaks volumes.

Transparent communication, fair voluntary separation schemes and support for redeployment or retraining demonstrate that respect remains intact even when stability cannot.

For many younger professionals, trust is built less on promises of permanence and more on evidence of fairness. They understand that no company can guarantee lifetime employment.

What they seek is assurance that if circumstances change, they will not be left without support or direction.

This is where the spirit of Labour Day remains deeply relevant. The historical labour movement was not only about securing jobs; it was about safeguarding dignity.

In today’s climate, dignity includes equipping workers with the tools to navigate change rather than leaving them exposed to it.

Employers who invest in career resilience are not merely protecting individuals. They are strengthening their own organisations.

A workforce that is accustomed to learning, adapting and thinking across boundaries is better prepared to respond to market volatility. In sectors such as healthcare, biomedical technology and digital services, where regulatory and technological shifts are frequent, this adaptability becomes a strategic advantage.

It is tempting to frame resilience as an individual responsibility. Certainly, employees must remain proactive about their own development.

However, resilience is far more effective when it is supported structurally. Access to training, mentorship and transparent leadership decisions reduces uncertainty and fosters confidence.

This Labour Day, the conversation may need to move beyond preserving an image of security that no longer reflects reality.

The focus should shift towards building capability and adaptability at scale. Stability, in its traditional form, may be harder to guarantee. Preparedness, however, remains within our control.

In a volatile world, career resilience is not a concession. It is a forward-looking commitment to ensuring that work continues to provide dignity, growth and opportunity, even when circumstances evolve.

* Ts. Elman Mustafa El Bakri is CEO and Founder of HESA Healthcare Recruitment Agency and serves on the Industrial Advisory Panel for the Department of Biomedical Engineering, Universiti Malaya. He may be reached at elman.asia@gmail.com

** This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.