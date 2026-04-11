APRIL 11 — The oil shock should not be treated merely as a subsidy debate. It exposes a deeper structural issue.

Malaysia continues to rely on fuel subsidies as a substitute for a stronger and more responsive welfare system.

Whenever external shocks emerge, whether during Covid-19, supply chain disruptions, or now conflict-driven energy volatility, the policy reflex is similar, that is to absorb the pressure through price controls and temporary relief.

This approach may soften immediate pain, but it does not address underlying vulnerability. The result is a cycle where each crisis forces the government into costly short-term interventions without building lasting resilience.

The current moment illustrates this clearly. Rising geopolitical tensions have pushed up global oil prices and heightened uncertainty in energy markets.

At the same time, domestic industries dependent on transportation, logistics, food distribution, and small-scale production are facing increased operational costs.

Households are also experiencing indirect pressure through food prices, transport fares, and broader cost-of-living adjustments.

Even when headline inflation appears manageable, the real inflation on what people actually feel can be significantly higher.

This gap between macro indicators and reality is precisely where policy design becomes critical.

Malaysia’s reliance on fuel subsidies has long functioned as a universal buffer. It reduces visible price spikes and offers political reassurance.

However, universal or semi-universal subsidies are blunt instruments. They benefit those who consume more fuel, including higher-income groups, while absorbing large fiscal resources that could otherwise be directed toward targeted protection.

More importantly, fuel subsidies protect consumption, not vulnerability. They do little to help households facing income instability, wage stagnation, rising debt, or precarious employment.

Fuel subsidies can remain as a temporary stabilisation tool during acute volatility, but they should not be the primary welfare instrument. — Picture by Raymond Manuel

Nor do they adequately support sectors whose cost structures extend beyond fuel, such as food supply chains or small manufacturing.

This is why the present oil shock should be understood as exposing a structural weakness in Malaysia’s welfare approach.

The country does provide various forms of assistance such as cash transfers, targeted diesel support, and sector-specific measures, but these are often layered onto the subsidy system rather than forming an integrated protection framework.

In times of crisis, policymakers are forced to improvise, adjusting eligibility thresholds, extending temporary aid, or absorbing higher subsidy costs.

While these actions are necessary, they reflect reactive policymaking rather than anticipatory governance.

The experience of Covid-19 already demonstrated this challenge. During the pandemic, broad-based fiscal support became necessary because vulnerabilities were widespread and immediate.

However, the pandemic also revealed the limits of existing social protection mechanisms. Many households outside the lowest income bracket struggled to qualify for assistance.

Informal workers faced delays. Small businesses encountered uneven access to relief. These gaps persist today.

The current fuel shock, therefore, is not just an energy issue; it is another stress test of how Malaysia protects people when shocks occur.

A key policy challenge lies in recognising that vulnerability in Malaysia is no longer confined to the poorest groups.

A growing segment of lower-middle and middle-income households faces financial fragility due to rising living costs, stagnant real wages, and household debt.

These households are highly sensitive to fuel and food price changes, yet they often fall outside traditional assistance categories.

Blanket subsidies partially cushion them, but at high fiscal cost and without addressing broader insecurity.

This is why subsidy reform must be linked to broader welfare redesign rather than treated as an isolated fiscal adjustment.

Moving forward, Malaysia should consider several policy principles.

First, protection should focus on people rather than prices. Fuel subsidies can remain as a temporary stabilisation tool during acute volatility, but they should not be the primary welfare instrument.

Direct support mechanisms such as targeted cash transfers, transport assistance, and support for vulnerable workers provide more flexibility and fairness.

These mechanisms can be scaled up or down depending on the severity of the shock, unlike fixed subsidies that become increasingly expensive as prices rise.

Second, policy must become more adaptive. Crises today are not isolated events; they are recurring and multidimensional.

Energy shocks spill over into food prices, logistics costs, and employment conditions. Malaysia’s response should therefore allow for dynamic adjustments.

Temporary sectoral relief for badly affected industries, time-bound assistance for households, and calibrated fiscal measures can reduce the need for large blanket subsidies.

Such flexibility requires strong coordination across ministries and clear eligibility criteria.

Third, communication and transparency are crucial. Subsidy reforms often generate anxiety because citizens fear losing protection.

Clear messaging that explains who will be protected, how assistance will be delivered, and how savings will be used can build trust.

People are more likely to accept rationalisation if they see that resources are redirected toward healthcare, public transport, food security, or income support.

Without visible redistribution, subsidy reforms risk being interpreted as withdrawal rather than redesign.

Fourth, the government should treat this moment as an opportunity to strengthen long-term resilience.

Investment in public transportation, food supply chains, and energy diversification can reduce dependence on fuel subsidies over time.

Similarly, improving data systems and delivery mechanisms for social assistance can enable faster response during future crises.

These structural improvements are less visible than fuel price adjustments, but they are more sustainable.

Ultimately, the current oil shock reveals that Malaysia’s welfare model remains heavily anchored in price suppression rather than social protection.

This approach works when shocks are brief, but becomes increasingly costly and less effective as crises become more frequent.

The question is no longer whether subsidies should be maintained or removed. The more important question is how Malaysia can move toward a system that protects households and industries directly, while allowing prices to reflect realities more gradually.

If handled carefully, this moment could mark a transition. Instead of another cycle of subsidy expansion followed by gradual rollback, Malaysia can use this crisis to rethink how protection is delivered.

A stronger, more adaptive welfare framework would reduce reliance on blanket subsidies, improve fairness, and enhance resilience in future shocks.

In that sense, the oil shock is not only a fiscal challenge. It is an opportunity to move beyond petrol politics and build a more responsive welfare state for Malaysia.

* Khoo Ying Hooi, PhD is an associate professor at Universiti Malaya.

** This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.