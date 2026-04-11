KUALA LUMPUR, April 11 — A Chinese national has been remanded until April 24 to assist investigations into an alleged sexual harassment case involving a woman at the MRT Kuchai Lama station pedestrian walkway here, Harian Metro reported.

According to the Malay daily, Brickfields district police chief ACP Hoo Chang Hook said the 20-year-old suspect was arrested after police received a report on the incident at 9.22pm last Thursday.

He said the 23-year-old victim, a beauty therapist, claimed she was hugged from behind without consent by an unknown man while walking towards a toilet at the station’s pedestrian walkway.

“Initial investigations found that the suspect is believed to have followed the victim before committing the act,” he was quoted as saying.

The suspect was arrested on the same day and has been remanded until April 24 to assist investigations.

The case is being investigated under Section 354 of the Penal Code for assault or use of criminal force to outrage modesty and Section 6(1)© of the Immigration Act 1959/63 for lack of valid travel documents.

In a separate development, Rapid Rail Sdn Bhd said a suspect linked to a recent sexual harassment case on an LRT train had also been detained by Prasarana auxiliary police within 24 hours of a report on April 8.

Authorities later found that the same suspect was also involved in another harassment case at the MRT Kuchai Lama station on the Putrajaya Line.