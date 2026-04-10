PUTRAJAYA, April 10 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has confirmed it received a report alleging suspicious transactions involving a former minister linked to a vending machine project.

MACC said it received an official complaint from the Sekretariat Gempur Media Sosial Rakyat (SekPur) over alleged questionable transactions amounting to RM500,000.

MACC Strategic Communications Division director Hisyam Mohd Yusoff said SekPur Political Bureau chairman Shahbudin Embun, accompanied by an individual identified as Major Razali Zakaria, lodged the report and submitted related documents at about 12.30pm today.

“MACC has received the relevant documents and will review them for further action,” he said.

The report follows earlier media coverage alleging that RM500,000 was paid as lobbying or political funds through an intermediary to a political figure.