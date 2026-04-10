KOTA BHARU, April 10 — The prolonged hot spell is not only affecting the public but also increasing operating costs for hotel and homestay operators in Kelantan, prompting a shift to solar energy as a long-term cost-saving measure.

Operators are now actively implementing various austerity measures, including adopting green technology, following rising utility bills and increasingly challenging weather conditions.

Citra Kadok Hotel & Banquet Hall managing director Masdiyah Jemain said using solar energy has become a primary approach to reducing dependency on conventional electricity.

Masdiyah, who is also the Malaysia Budget and Business Hotel Association (MyBHA) Kelantan Chapter chairman, said there are plans to replace existing lighting with solar-powered alternatives in stages, alongside implementing more efficient operations, such as self-check-in systems.

“Savings also involve restructuring staff schedules by minimising physical presence and carrying out tasks online,” she told Bernama recently.

Masdiyah added that tasks that can be conducted virtually have been expanded, including work-from-home arrangements, to further reduce overheads. She also noted that room bookings showed a slight decline after the festive season, which she attributed to the extreme heat.

She said such measures must be implemented early to ensure the tourism industry remains sustainable and resilient in the long run.

Meanwhile, Che Deris Garden Cottage managing director Mohamad Zin Yaacob said his establishment has fully transitioned to solar lighting on the premises. He said despite high initial costs, it was far more economical in the long run.

Seri Melawi Chalet Bachok managing director Muhamad Hyder Syahril Mohd Nor said using five-star energy-rated appliances and scheduling guest activities for the cooler morning and evening hours helped reduce electricity consumption while ensuring guest comfort.

State Tourism, Culture, Arts, and Heritage Committee chairman Datuk Kamaruddin Md Nor said the current heatwave stems from global climate change and the El Niño phenomenon, which has led to drier conditions than usual.

He advised operators and the public to reduce outdoor activities, ensure adequate water intake, and take necessary precautions to adapt to current weather conditions. — Bernama