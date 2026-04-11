KUALA LUMPUR, April 11 — Malaysia’s campaign at the Badminton Asia Championships 2026 came to an end after all three national doubles pairs were eliminated in the quarter-finals in Ningbo, China, yesterday.

At the Ningbo Olympic Sports Centre, women’s doubles second seeds Pearly Tan-M. Thinaah were defeated by China’s world number nine pair Li Yi Jing-Luo Xu Min in straight games, 21-13, 21-15.

The defeat marked the Malaysians’ second loss to the Chinese duo in three meetings.

Meanwhile, men’s doubles pair Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik were also shown the exit by South Korea’s Kang Min Hyuk-Ki Dong Ju after a gruelling one hour and 23-minute encounter.

The world number two pair bounced back to take the second game after losing the first, but the 22nd-ranked South Korean duo held their nerve to secure a 21-19, 16-28, 21-13 victory.

Earlier, mixed doubles pair Chen Tang Jie-Toh Ee Wei were also knocked out in the quarter-finals. — Bernama