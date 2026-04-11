KUANTAN, April 11 — A case involving an Armed Forces corporal who allegedly assaulted seven fellow soldiers, leaving one critically injured, at the 25th Battalion Royal Malay Regiment camp in Bentong on March 31 has been reclassified by police.

Bentong police chief Supt Zaiham Mohd Kahar confirmed the case is now being treated as murder after one of the victims died this morning.

“The victim was pronounced dead at 9.34am. The investigation is now being conducted under Section 302 of the Penal Code,” he said in a statement today.

He added that the investigation paper, previously opened under Section 325 of the Penal Code, has accordingly been reclassified, and an application for a post-mortem has been filed to determine the cause of death.

“Police will also review all statements taken earlier and, if necessary, record further witness statements to assist with the investigation,” he said.

On April 6, the media reported that a soldier had pleaded not guilty in the Bentong Magistrate’s Court to seven charges of injuring fellow soldiers last month.

The accused, Sukry Tasu, 37, entered his plea before Magistrate Muhammad Aiman Azahan.

For the first charge, he is accused of causing grievous injury to Muhammad Amirul Raziq Rosafindi, 24, at the weapons store of C Company, 25th Battalion Royal Malay Regiment camp in Bentong around 8.30 am on March 30, 2026.

On the subsequent charges, Sukry is accused of injuring six other soldiers, Mohammad Atiqillah Taugek Rashidi, 21; Muhammad Syakirin Yaacob, 20; Muhammad Azman Shah Ismail, 22; Nik Amir Zaqwan Nik Asrizal, 19; Muhammad Irfan Aiman Mohd Tajudin, 19; and Muhamad Danial Asraf Azizan, 22, on the same day, time and location. — Bernama