KAMPAR, April 11 — The implementation of Work From Home (WFH) policy among civil servants will not affect productivity levels; instead, it can enhance work efficiency through the setting of clear key performance indicators (KPIs).

Public Service Department director-general Tan Sri Wan Ahmad Dahlan Abdul Aziz said every officer undertaking WFH is required to meet the set KPIs throughout the WFH period.

He said that the implementation of WFH is also systematically arranged to ensure smooth workflow, including designating specific days for task assignment and review of work output.

“For example, in states where the weekend falls on Sunday, WFH is not allowed on Monday, as that day is used for assigning tasks to officers.

“Meanwhile, from Tuesday to Thursday, officers are required to meet the set work targets, and WFH is also not allowed on Friday, as supervisors will review the output produced,” he said.

He said this when met after officiating the launch of the Kampung Angkat Madani and Sekolah Angkat Madani (Madani Adopted Village and School) initiatives and an Aidilfitri celebration with residents of Kampung Kota Bharu at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Kota Bharu here today.

He was commenting on concerns over a possible decline in productivity following the implementation of WFH, in response to the global energy crisis.

Wan Ahmad Dahlan said the element of trust between employers and employees is also a key factor in ensuring the success of WFH implementation in the public service.

“As a mature public service, I believe that civil servants will comply with the guidelines set, and the government will continue to benefit from the productivity generated,” he said.

He added that there is no issue of civil servants taking advantage of WFH, as strict monitoring has been implemented through the use of a dedicated application.

This is because, he said, monitoring is carried out via the SPOT-Me application, managed by the National Digital Department, where civil servants working from home are required to check in every hour.

“As such, there is no issue of officers slacking off, as they are constantly monitored, and the most important thing is the work output achieved,” he said, adding that initial feedback shows that the majority of civil servants have welcomed WFH, as it helps reduce daily expenses, including transportation costs. — Bernama