KUALA LUMPUR, April 11 — Some desserts ask for patience. A stew might need hours to deepen in flavour; a cake demands careful measuring, folding and the steady watch of an oven timer. Baking, for many of us, carries that quiet expectation of effort.

Then along comes a recipe that feels almost cheeky in its simplicity.

This viral “Japanese cheesecake” – if we may call it that – is one such creation. It has been making the rounds online, quietly astonishing home cooks everywhere with how little it asks of you.

No whisking. No mixing. No baking.

Just yoghurt. And biscuits.

I will admit my first reaction was scepticism. Cheesecake, after all, is usually a more involved affair: cream cheese softened carefully, eggs beaten just so, perhaps even a water bath tucked gently into the oven. The sort of dessert you plan an afternoon around.

Greek yoghurt. — Picture by CK Lim

This version takes about five minutes.

You assemble it at night, slide it into the refrigerator, and forget about it entirely. By morning, the biscuits will have softened into delicate layers while the yoghurt settles into something surprisingly close to a light cheesecake.

No drama, no complicated technique – just a small bit of kitchen alchemy happening quietly while you sleep.

Chocolate biscuits. — Picture by CK Lim

And really, isn’t that the sort of recipe weekends are made for?

VIRAL JAPANESE CHEESECAKE

A thick Greek yoghurt works best as it has already been strained, giving it a richer body than standard yoghurt. The added density also brings the consistency closer to that of a traditional cheesecake, while contributing a pleasant tang that keeps the dessert from becoming cloying.

Press the biscuits down into the yoghurt. — Picture by CK Lim

The type of biscuit is flexible. The original viral version used Biscoff biscuits, but almost any crisp biscuit will do just as well. Plain tea biscuits, chocolate sandwich biscuits, or even lightly spiced varieties all work nicely, each bringing its own character to the finished dessert.

Just before serving, a light dusting of cocoa powder or raw cacao powder is worth adding. The faint bitterness contrasts beautifully with the mild sweetness of the yoghurt and biscuits, giving the dessert a more balanced flavour.

Dust with raw cacao powder. — Picture by CK Lim

Ingredients

500 g thick plain yoghurt (preferably Greek, unsweetened)

10–12 chocolate biscuits, or any crisp biscuit you enjoy

1–2 teaspoons raw cacao powder or cocoa powder

Scoop away and enjoy! — Picture by CK Lim

Method

Begin by spooning the yoghurt into small jars or containers that can be covered later. The containers need not be elaborate; anything with a lid that fits comfortably in the refrigerator will work well.

Once the yoghurt is in place, start adding the biscuits. Press them gently into the yoghurt so that they are mostly submerged.

If you are using tall jars, placing the biscuits vertically works neatly, allowing you to fit several into each container. In a wider, shallower dish, laying them flat tends to be easier.

Continue until all the biscuits have been used. Finish with a layer of yoghurt on top so the biscuits are fully enclosed.

Cover the containers and place them in the refrigerator for at least six hours, though leaving them overnight gives the best result. During this resting period the biscuits soften while the yoghurt thickens slightly, forming a texture that resembles a chilled cheesecake.

When ready to serve, remove the jars from the refrigerator and dust the surface lightly with cocoa or raw cacao powder. Scoop away and enjoy!